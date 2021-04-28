HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River had contracted Gorge Tree Surgeon to complete tree pruning in the following areas, beginning Tuesday, May 11 through Thursday, May 13:
- Sieverkropp Drive between Fifth and Eighth streets
- Fourth Street between Pacific Avenue and the pedestrian path
- Pacific Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets
- Sixth Street between Pacific Avenue and Heights Avenue
- Sixth Street on the corner of Sixth and Cameo Drive
- Seventh Court on the west side of the street
- Eighth Street between Heights Avenue and Sieverkropp Drive
The city asks that vehicles are not parked on these streets during this time.
For more information, contact Rick Peargin at 541-387-5220.
