HOOD RIVER — The City of Hood River had contracted Gorge Tree Surgeon to complete tree pruning in the following areas, beginning Tuesday, May 11 through Thursday, May 13:

  • Sieverkropp Drive between Fifth and Eighth streets
  • Fourth Street between Pacific Avenue and the pedestrian path
  • Pacific Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets
  • Sixth Street between Pacific Avenue and Heights Avenue
  • Sixth Street on the corner of Sixth and Cameo Drive
  • Seventh Court on the west side of the street
  • Eighth Street between Heights Avenue and Sieverkropp Drive

The city asks that vehicles are not parked on these streets during this time.

For more information, contact Rick Peargin at 541-387-5220.