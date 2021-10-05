Thrive Hood River will host a free webinar, Land Use 101, on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Greg Holmes. To register, contact jackie@thrivehoodriver.org.
Holmes will be presenting on Oregon’s unique land use planning system that sets a framework to preserve wild places and farmlands, foster livable cities and rural areas, and prevent urban sprawl, said a Thrive press release. Participants will learn about the history, processes, and goals of Oregon’s land use program, which is the core of Thrive Hood River’s work.
Holmes is the Food Systems Program Director and Southern Oregon Advocate of 1000 Friends of Oregon since 2002 and coordinates their statewide Food Systems Program, working with farmers and other partners to build equitable and sustainable food systems throughout Oregon. Holmes holds a master’s degree in Environmental Studies from the University of Oregon. Prior to joining 1000 Friends, he spent more than 15 years in the energy policy field, including ratepayer advocacy and helping clients identify energy efficiency investment strategies. He has also done transportation advocacy work and has served as a board member or consultant to several nonprofit organizations.
