A Gresham man was arrested on Thursday in relation to two burglaries in Hood River last week.
The man, 51-year-old Kevin Alexander McCallum, is the primary suspect in the case of a burglary of an 89-year-old woman’s residence on May 10, at around 1:40 p.m.
The woman reported that a man had threatened her with a weapon and forced his way into her residence. Once inside, the woman said the suspect bound her to a chair and burglarized her residence. He then allegedly left and forcibly entered and burglarized an adjacent, unoccupied residence. After the suspect left, the woman was able to free herself, she said.
Deputies were able to identify a suspect as McCallum, who they took into custody without incident in Gresham on May 12, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service. He was then transferred to NORCOR and lodged on charges of kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of burglary in the first degree, coercion and menacing.
According to the press release from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, the case also received help from the Mid-Columbia Crimes Team, which consists of law enforcement personnel from the Skamania, Klickitat, Sherman, Wasco, and Hood River county sheriffs’ offices, as well as The Dalles, Hood River, Bingen-White Salmon, and Goldendale police departments, and the Oregon State Police.
