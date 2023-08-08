HOOD RIVER — St. Mark the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River, is again offering its Free Clothes for Kids event on Friday, Aug. 18 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon; enter through the 11th Street door, which leads inside the church itself.
As in years past, clothing for school-aged children, K-12, will fill the pews, as well as a limited number of infant and preschool items. All clothing has been washed prior to the event, and pew markers — boy or girl and sizes — make the items easy to find.
