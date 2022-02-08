Saturday’s Hood River Memorial Tournament proved a good sendoff for a number of Gorge wrestlers, who are prepping for this weekend’s district tourney in Prineville.
Hood River Valley had four champions at the eight-team tourney and The Dalles had one. Forest Grove won the tournament with 449 points; Hood River was fifth with 266 and The Dalles was seventh with 144.
Hood River’s champions were Connor Farlow, Treshaun Douglass, Jaime Rodriguez-Estrada, and Carson Farlow. Carson Farlow won four matches while the others won three.
Junior Carson Farlow improved to 11-1 this season with his title at 132 pounds. He won each match by fall, including the one for first place in the first period over Fernando Gonzalez Ramirez of Oregon City. Farlow was third at district at 132 pounds as a sophomore.
Connor Farlow matched his brother’s record and penchant for pins enroute to the 106-pound crown. He defeated Kyle Schertenleib of Hillsboro in the championship.
Douglass won at 113, winning both his wrestled matches and also advanced with a bye. At 120 pounds, Rodriguez-Estrada went 3-0, capping his tourney with a first-round fall in the final against Noe Orozco Contreras of Forest Grove.
Conner Blair was The Dalles’ champion, winning the 126-pound bracket with two pins and a major decision. Blair topped Reed Rubin of Gresham’s Barlow High in the final. Blair was sixth for The Dalles at 126 pounds in the 2021 IMC district tourney.
Hood River also had one runner-up at its tourney in Leif Mortinson at 170 pounds, and three third-place finishers in Jack McLaughlin at 138 and Joel Bronson at 170 and Jesus Ortega-Laur at 120. Ortega-Laur won his first match, but lost in the semifinals to his teammate, Rodriguez-Estrada, 19-7. Ortega-Laur bounced back in the third-place match, beating Corrin McCullough of Beaverton by fall.
Also winning at least two matches for Hood River were Robert Wood and Connor Tennant. Tennant and The Dalles’ Taylor Moorehouse met in the 170-pound match for third place. Moorehouse improved to 12-5 this season with a second-round pin. Moorehouse made it to the district semis a year ago, eventually finishing fourth. Tennant finished sixth at 160.
Aiden Marx of The Dalles earned his sixth and seventh wins this season placing fifth at 195 pounds. He topped Pablo Martinez of Barlow in the match for fifth place.
Hood River finished fifth (73 points) and The Dalles (38) was sixth in the district team competition a year ago. Crook County edged Redmond 396-363 to win the 2021 tourney.
The top four district finishers qualify for the 5A state tourney, which will be held Feb. 26 at Redmond’s Ridgeview High.
