A dangling shoelace was the only thing to slow down Hood River Valley’s Phoebe Wood during last Wednesday’s Intermountain Conference district meet.
Slow down, for sure, but definitely not stop.
The diminutive junior distance runner pulled up between the first and second miles of the 5,000-meter race, laced up her left racing spike — again — and went on to lead the Eagles to their sixth team title in as many years and ninth in the past 11.
Wood was matter of fact about her performance, including her brief stop.
“I stopped to tie my shoe once between mile one and two, but it was really fun,” she said of the race. “I was mostly behind a girl for a lot of it and then at the end I went in front.”
The girl in front of her most of the race was Ridgeview’s Morgan Shaw, who entered district with the fastest time among qualifiers. That didn’t deter Wood from taking care of business — with one, unscheduled work break.
“It was a mistake,” she said. “I forgot to double knot it … I did fumble. I have a trick for doing it pretty quickly.
“We were running on grass the whole time,” she said of the layout at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton. “It wasn’t wet which was nice, but it was a little bumpy in places. It was pretty flat … I was definitely wearing spikes.”
Including one pesky one that wouldn’t stay tied.
“I guess I noticed it like, maybe, 15 or 30 seconds before I stopped. But it was early enough in the race I figured I should probably tie it and not keep going. It had happened before (in other races) so I just figured, ‘Oh, I’ll stop now.’”
She was trailing Shaw at the time and the two of them had started to clear themselves from the rest of the runners. The closest chase group of five runners included three of her Eagle teammates, and two from eventual runner-up The Dalles. One of them, teammate Alex Bronson, briefly pulled in front of Wood before she got back into stride.
Wood, who was third at district this past spring COVID-shortened season, said she wasn’t sure if her quick respite was noticed by Shaw or not. The Ridgeview junior was no doubt aware a short time later when Wood caught her about 400 meters from the finish and steadily pulled away.
“I got back into second pretty quick. I just started passing her and I thought she was pretty close behind me for the rest of it, so I sped up — more than I needed to,” Wood said.
She won the race in 20 minutes, 8 seconds, while Shaw was second in 20:22. Also part of Hood River’s 28-point team total was the tight pack of frosh Bronson (fourth, 20:45), senior Sophie Kaden (fifth, 20:50), and junior Olivia Nickson (sixth, 20:53), followed about a minute later by a three-runner pack of Eagles led by senior Mieka McKnight who was 12th in 22:12.
The Dalles scored 59 points (Crook County was third with 78) and finished second to HRV for the fourth successive season. The Riverhawks will join the Eagles at this weekend’s Class 5A state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. The Riverhawks were led by frosh Alaina Casady, who finished third buoyed by a 39-second personal best of 20:40. Senior teammate Caitie Wring was seventh in 21:02 — also a personal record.
The Dalles matched Hood River’s top runners, but the Riverhawks didn’t have the team depth of the Eagles. Wood said the pack mentality has been a focus of the team all season.
“At the beginning of the season I don’t think we had the pack like we do now, a lot of the runners are new. But it was really exciting to see that that was happening,” she said.
Wood, who joins the growing ranks of HRV individual champions, has advice for young runners. “Definitely double knot your shoes and don’t retie them like a million times before the starting line. … I made that mistake. Just put them on and double knot them. It’s kind of a nuisance when you have to stop to retie.”
A nuisance, but not impossible.
