The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak with a much-needed, 40-34, Tri Valley Conference home win over the Estacada High Rangers (0-7 league, 5-13 overall) on Feb. 10. The win kept the Riverhawks’ hopes alive to qualify for a Class 4A play-in round game Feb. 24.
The No. 14-ranked Riverhawks (3-4 league, 9-8 overall), guided by Coach Darcey Hodges, took an 11-4 lead after the first quarter and then extended their advantage to 18-10 at halftime. Estacada came back, outscoring the The Dalles 16-13 in the third, trimming the margin to 31-26 after three quarters. The teams traded baskets in the fourth, with the Riverhawks having a 9-8 advantage on the scoreboard for the final margin. It was the first victory for The Dalles since a, 41-28, road win Jan. 20 over Estacada.
“That was a good win for us, and we really needed it,” said Hodges. “It was a tough battle and they just kept fighting and kept going and they never quit the whole game. We were finally able to pull out a win. The losing streak hurt us, but we still have a chance to reach the playoffs. We’re in a very tough league and five out of the six teams in our league are ranked in the top-15 in the state.”
Sophomore post Sydney Newby led The Dalles in scoring with 16 points, followed by Laci Hoylman (12 points).
“Sid has actually really picked things up in our last two games and she’s really kind of taken over and taken charge,” said Hodges. “She has started to kind of figure out what she needs to do to be in charge and so that’s been fun to see how well she has progressed.”
On Feb. 7, the Riverhawks had a tough non-league road game versus the No. 7-ranked La Grande High Tigers (13-5). A shorthanded Riverhawks squad had just six players available for the game, as sophomore Lacy Hoylman was unable to play because of an illness. The Dalles had a season-low in total points in the 32-18 loss.
The Riverhawks are hoping to have junior starting guard Zoe LeBreton return to the lineup for their next game on the road Friday at 7 p.m. against the Gladstone High Gladiators (6-1 league, 18-3 overall). LeBreton hasn’t played since Jan. 20 because she suffered a concussion at practice Jan. 23.
“We’re hoping to have Zoe back for our last two games,” said Hodges. “We’ve definitely missed her athleticism and aggressiveness on offense and defense. If we can get her back, then it would definitely be a huge addition for us, especially since we’ll hopefully be getting ready for the playoffs. Zoe adds a lot of outside aggressiveness and presence on offense and so that will help take some of the pressure off of Sidney, so we won’t have to focus so much on her offensively.”
The Riverhawks played on the road against the Madras High White Buffaloes (5-2 league, 12-8 overall) Monday (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Riverhawks play their final regular season game at 6:30 p.m. at home Feb. 21 versus the Molalla High Indians (3-4 league, 11-7 overall).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.