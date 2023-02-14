The Dalles High Riverhawks girls basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak with a much-needed, 40-34, Tri Valley Conference home win over the Estacada High Rangers (0-7 league, 5-13 overall) on Feb. 10. The win kept the Riverhawks’ hopes alive to qualify for a Class 4A play-in round game Feb. 24.

The No. 14-ranked Riverhawks (3-4 league, 9-8 overall), guided by Coach Darcey Hodges, took an 11-4 lead after the first quarter and then extended their advantage to 18-10 at halftime. Estacada came back, outscoring the The Dalles 16-13 in the third, trimming the margin to 31-26 after three quarters. The teams traded baskets in the fourth, with the Riverhawks having a 9-8 advantage on the scoreboard for the final margin. It was the first victory for The Dalles since a, 41-28, road win Jan. 20 over Estacada.

Tags

Recommended for you