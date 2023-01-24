The Columbia High Bruins lost their fourth straight WIAA Class 1A Trico League boys basketball game, 58-34, to the Seton Catholic High Cougars (5-2 league, 11-5 overall) Jan. 20 at Seton High School in Vancouver.
The Bruins (1-5 league, 5-7 overall) guided by first-year Coach John Hallead, also lost, 65-28, to the King’s Way Christian High Knights on Jan. 18 in Vancouver. The loss by 37 points marked the Bruins’ most lopsided defeat this season.
“I think the big thing for us was just trying to get back on transition defense and that’s something that we haven’t been prepared for,” said Hallead. “They (Knights) scored at least 20 points in the first half on just transition baskets and they did an outstanding job with that. We just didn’t have anybody back there and we weren’t prepared for it.”
King’s Way, the three-time Trico League champions, jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Columbia got on the scoreboard on a jumper from the corner by junior Dylan Nortz, making it 9-2 with 4:42 left in the first quarter. Nortz led the Bruins in scoring with seven points and he was one of eight players who scored for Columbia.
The Knights extended their lead to 17-2 on a dunk by senior Giovanny Evanson (16 points), forcing a Columbia timeout with 3:03 left in the quarter. Giovanny had an impressive performance with five dunks in the first quarter and the Knights led 25-6 after one.
“With five dunks in the first quarter, I would have to say that he (Evanson) is a pretty outstanding player,” said Hallead. “They (Knights) have the most established program in our league. They are in the state playoffs year after year and the league championship game typically includes King’s Way nearly every year. They’ve struggled a little bit at times this year, but they always seem to peak at the right time and today they definitely showed that.”
The Knights’ momentum continued in the second quarter, and they built a 38-11 halftime lead. King’s Way extended its advantage to 47-11 in the third, forcing a Bruin timeout. A three-point jumper by Nortz later made it 47-14 and the Knights took their largest lead of the game at 60-19 at the end of the third quarter. Evanson, the Knights’ best player, exited to the bench with 3:30 left in the third and he didn’t play for the remainder of the contest.
The Bruins players who also contributed to the offense included Angel Florez and Spencer Karlson, with five points each, and Armando Celaya, who had four points.
Senior starting guard Bryson Sauter, who had one point, said the Knights are part of a balanced Trico.
“I wouldn’t say that they (Knights) are the best team we’ve played this year, because I feel that everybody in our league is pretty evenly matched,” he said. “I just feel like we had a tough loss because we just didn’t play good transition defense. If we would’ve done that, then it probably would’ve been a lot closer game.
“I’m having a lot of fun this season and I feel like we still have chance to reach the district playoffs and that’s our goal. The highlight of the season so far was when we beat Castle Rock at home earlier in the season.”
The Bruins will be seeking to snap their losing streak when they meet the Castle Rock High Rockets (3-4 league, 6-8 overall) Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Castle Rock High School. Columbia won 46-40 over Castle Rock in the last meeting between the two teams Jan. 6 at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
Columbia plays the Stevenson High Bulldogs (1-5 league, 9-5 overall) in an area rivalry contest Jan. 27 at home at 7 p.m. The Bruins have four games remaining in the regular season, which concludes Feb. 3.
