CHS coach

Columbia Bruin head coach John Hallead paces the sideline looking for answers to the Bruins road woes.

 CGN photo/file

The Columbia High Bruins lost their fourth straight WIAA Class 1A Trico League boys basketball game, 58-34, to the Seton Catholic High Cougars (5-2 league, 11-5 overall) Jan. 20 at Seton High School in Vancouver.

The Bruins (1-5 league, 5-7 overall) guided by first-year Coach John Hallead, also lost, 65-28, to the King’s Way Christian High Knights on Jan. 18 in Vancouver. The loss by 37 points marked the Bruins’ most lopsided defeat this season.

