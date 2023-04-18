The No. 4-ranked Columbia High Bruins softball team continues to enjoy success, opening its 15-game WIAA Class 1A Trico League schedule with three wins last week.
The Bruins (3-0 league, 6-0 overall), who were playing their first game since March 30, had a slow start in an April 13 Gorge rivalry home matchup versus the Stevenson High Bulldogs (0-3 league, 5-4 overall). The Bruins had three uncharacteristic errors early in the contest and fell behind, 5-1, in the second inning.
The Bruins, guided by Coach Jesse Bryan, came back, and outscored the Bulldogs 5-0 over the next four innings to get a come-from-behind victory. Senior Macee Barnes helped spark the comeback as she was 3-for-4 with multiple RBI. Senior Teagan Blankenship had some clutch hits and made some key defensive putouts in the field. Pitchers McKynzi Guinn and Josie Dickey both had three solid innings in the pitching circle to help lead the Bruins to the win.
“We had some players in unfamiliar positions, and I feel like the long layoff between games caught up to us,” said Bryan. “We really rely on our defense to be solid, and it was very uncommon for us to have three errors early in the game. Josie has really stepped up this year, proving to be very effective in the batters box, as well as in the pitching circle. We’re excited to get rolling into the regular season with some consistency in games. We’re hoping that the weather starts to get better, too, so that we’ll have fewer cancellations.”
The Bruins faced the Bulldogs again April 14 in a doubleheader at Wind River Middle School with the visitors sweeping the two-game set, 14-2 and 16-0.
“It was the first time that we’ve had all of our players back for a game this season and it showed as we played the way we were supposed to do,” said Bryan. “We’re playing really well. We’re hitting pretty good and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting a sweep in our next series versus Castle Rock.”
In the first game against Stevenson, Columbia jumped in front 7-0 in the first inning and the one-sided contest ended after five innings, via the 10-run Mercy Rule. Dickey tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks. The Bruins had 17 hits, led by Dickey (3-for-4), senior Maggie Bryan (3-for-4, four RBI, two triples) and senior Ella Reed (3-for-4, three RBI).
The Bruins’ momentum continued in Game 2 as they scored 11 runs in the first, one in the second and four in the third to build a 16-0 lead and conclude the game early by the Mercy Rule. The Bruins outhit Stevenson, 13-1, led by freshman Hallie Kock (3-for-3, four RBI), Whitney Gross (2-for-3, three RBI) and Barnes (2-for-3, two RBI).
The Bruins play on Friday April 21at 4 p.m. versus Castle Rock at Columbia High School in White Salmon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.