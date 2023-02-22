Three area teams played in OSAA Class 1A girls basketball first round state playoff games Feb. 21 with hopes of winning and advancing to Feb. 24 second round contests.

The No. 17-ranked Trout Lake High Mustangs (21-5) won 41-40 at home over the Union High Bobcats (18-12). The Mustangs, guided by Coach Dennis Anderson, moved on to a second-round matchup with the No. 2-ranked Damascus Christian High Eagles (22-1) Friday at Damascus Christian High School.