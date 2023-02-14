Trout Lake’s Rowan Shuman won Sunday’s giant slalom at Mt. Hood Meadows and moved into second place in the season-long cumulative Mt. Hood League individual standings.
It was the second successive win for Shuman, who won the boys individual competition Feb. 5 at Ski Bowl.
On Sunday, Shuman had runs of 47.52 and 49.93 seconds, and his combined time of 1:37.45 bested runner-up Giuliano Bianco of Portland’s Cleveland (1:38.25). Shuman’s victory moved him into second behind Bianco with one race remaining in the regular season. Cleveland’s Henry Johnson, who was third on Sunday in 1:38.33, is also third in the season standings.
Mt. Hood League skiers will compete in race six (of six) on Friday at Cooper Spur.
The Dalles’ boys team was led by Cooper Klindt’s eighth-place finish. Teammate Henry Perez was 13th and Joe Codding 17th.
Hood River’s Thorsen Welch was fourth after the first of his two runs, but he failed to complete a second run. The Eagles were led by Lars Welch, who was eighth overall with runs of 49.29 and 53.87.
In girls racing, Zoe Mortensen of Hood River Valley was impressive with the two fastest times in each of the two giant slalom runs. Her combined time of 1:42.38 included runs of 49.56 and 52.82. Close behind was Lucy Booth of The Dalles; she was timed in 1:44.97. Teammate Ella Smith was sixth overall.
Booth maintained her fourth place, overall spot in the cumulative season standings. Hood River’s Emily Teets, who did not compete on Sunday, continues to lead the girls individual standings.
After the Mt. Hood League’s final regular-season race this weekend, skiers will compete in the March 2-3 state championship at HooDoo.
