The Trout Lake track and field team paced Gorge Class 1A schools at last weekend’s OSAA state meet at historic Hayward Field in Eugene.
The Mustang girls team placed eighth with 24 points and the boys team was ninth with 22.75 points. Adrian won the girls team title with 57 points and Damascus Christian won the girls crown with 67.
Trout Lake’s girls were led by the runner-up finishes of Myana Stock in the 1500 meters and senior Gynel Duke in the pole vault. Stock raced to a personal best 5 minute, 12.03-second clocking in Friday’s 1500 final. Later in the evening, the junior finished sixth in the 800 — in a season best, 2:33.77. Duke cleared a personal best 8 feet, 11.75 inches in the pole vault, while teammate Jade Mclean was fifth at 8-6 (also a PR).
Duke was third in the pole vault in 2022 and finished third in the Washington state meet as an eighth grader in 2019.
The Mustangs also received points from sophomore Violette Anderson, who was eighth in the shot put (30-10) on Friday. Anderson was ninth in the 100 hurdle prelims on Thursday in a PR 18.35.
Sophomore Sawyer Dean successfully defended his pole vault title to pace the Mustang boys. Dean cleared a PR 14-2.75 on Thursday. He also was a non-qualifying 12th in his 100-meter heat on Thursday in a PR 11.73 seconds. Senior teammate Landon Heberling scored 12 of the Trout Lake points with his fifth-place finishes in the pole vault (12-6) and 100 meters (11.59, after running a PR 11.33 on Thursday), and his seventh place in the high jump at 5-8.
The Mustangs received two team points from their 4x100 relay (seventh) of Ezra Sharp, Dean, Gael Fuentes, and Heberling. The quartet clocked 46.39 seconds. Senior Trevor Collins finished one place out of making the podium in the 800, with his 2:07.84 effort in Thursday’s preliminary round.
The Sherman girls were 11th as a team and led by junior Sophie Hulke, who won Thursday’s discus final with a best of 113-1.75. She also placed fourth in the shot put at 32-5.75 and was a non-placing 10th in the javelin (104-9.75). Senior teammate Morgan Geary added six team points with her third place in the javelin at 115-11.25. Sherman’s Taylor Payne raced to a PR in the 1500, finishing 11th in 5:32.91, and teammate Addison Smith was 12th in the 3000. Payne and Smith are freshmen.
Also placing at state were: South Wasco’s Jayda Iverson, who was eighth in the girls 800 (PR 2:34.49); Horizon’s Caleb Yuan, who was seventh in the 110 hurdles (after qualifying on Thursday with a school record time of 16.32 seconds); Sherman’s boys 4x100 and 4x400 relays of Michael Blagg, Kole Martin, Eduardo Rubio, and Josiah Carlson (sixth 4x100, 46.34 and eighth 4x400, 3:42.24); Austin Fink of Klickitat, who was third in the shot put with a PR toss of 47-1; Dufur’s Hayley Peterson, who was seventh in the discus at 98-6.75; South Wasco’s Joey Holloway, who was fifth in the javelin with a PR throw of 134-7.75; Sherman’s Rubio, who was sixth in the long jump at 19-4.75; and South Wasco’s Bailey Udey, who was eighth in the triple jump at 31-4.75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.