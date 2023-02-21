The No. 17-ranked Trout Lake High Mustangs (20-5) won the Class 1A Big Sky League girls basketball district championship with a 58-39 win over the No. 23-ranked Sherman County High Huskies Feb. 18 at The Dalles High School.

The Mustangs were hoping to get a win in Tuesday’s first round OSAA state playoff game versus the Union High Bobcats (result was after the printed edition deadline) and advance to a second-round playoff game Feb. 24.

