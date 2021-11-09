The Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams continued their quest last week to successfully defend their Class 5A state titles.
The Eagles will resume state tournament play Friday at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. Last week in the first round, HRV’s boys team defeated eighth-seeded Ridgeview High, 24-4. The Eagle girls had a first-round bye.
Hood River outscored Ridgeview 8-1 in the first quarter and extended its lead to 13-1 by halftime. Five different players scored for HRV in the opening period: Finn Spence, Elijah Adams, and Ben Marsden each scored twice for the Eagles; Lucas Elliott and Kai Hawkins added solo goals. Aden Cross had five saves for HRV.
Hood River’s boys team will play fifth-seeded Ashland at 2:30 p.m. Friday in one semifinal matchup. No. 2 seeded West Albany plays Hillsboro in the second semifinal. Friday’s winners advance to the championship game 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Ashland advanced to the semifinals with a 10-8 first round win over Parkrose. Ashland goalie Sam Stiles had 23 saves against the Broncos.
The Hood River girls will play their first match at 12:10 p.m. Friday against Hillsboro. The fifth-seeded Spartans won, 15-11, in the first-round last week over Willamette. No. 2 seeded Ashland plays in the other girls semifinal. The girls championship game is 3 p.m. Saturday.
HRV’s girls won 5A state titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and were second in 2018. No championship was held in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. Hood River’s boys team won the 2019 5A title and was third in both 2017 and 2018.
