Hood River Valley junior Simone Tillman burst her way onto the Class 5A track and field top 10 ranking lists in stellar fashion this past week.
Tillman and a number of other Eagle athletes used the talent-laden Wilsonville Invitational on Saturday to improve their personal bests as Mother Nature gave the Northwest a sneak peak of (hopefully) weather to come. Some 27 teams — almost all from Class 6A or 5A schools — competed in the day-long event under cloud breaks and in near 60-degree temperatures. Conditions were similar on April 12, when the Eagles traveled to Hillsboro for a Northwest Oregon Conference meet against Milwaukie and the host Spartans.
Tillman took advantage of both days to win three individual events at Hillsboro, including a 16-foot, 10-inch personal best in the long jump. She added season bests in the 200 meters (27.41) and 400 (1:02.15). Three days later at Wilsonville, Tillman ran to a 13.12 second PR in the 100, was third in the 300 low hurdles in 47.46, and ran legs on HRV’s 4x100 and 4x400 relays. The times on the track rank Tillman in the top 10 in each event in Class 5A; her long jump mark is the No. 1 distance thus far.
Eagle teammates Alex Bronson, Cristine Kinoshita and Lauraine Smith joined Tillman on the 4x400 (4:22.59). Kinoshita also had a good week, with her 27.71 200 time at Wilsonville — a personal best and the No. 2 time in the Northwest Oregon Conference behind her teammate. Bronson also added a 2:45.5 800 last week.
The PR parade continued for the Eagles: Sadie Baumann ran 2:41.7 in the 800 at Wilsonville; fellow freshman Syl Perrin ran 5:28.97 in the 1500; senior Phoebe Wood ran a quick 11:11.65 (not her PR) 3000 at Hillsboro; which is also where Ximena Santillan ran a season best 51.60 in the low hurdles. In the field, Sydney Barrs jumped a PR 15-9 in the long jump at Hillsboro.
The Hood River boys had similar success, with junior Jackson Bullock getting in quality races in the 800 (2:00.70 on Saturday) and a 53.96 400 at Hillsboro. Senior Elliot Hawley’s distance double at Wilsonville was exceptional, despite not leading to PRs. He ran in a quick 1500, finishing third in 4:04.84, and added a second place in the 3000 of 8:49.9 (which is less than three seconds off his PR). The Eagle distance crew had some other breakthroughs, as Long King (4:13.44) and William Bunch (4:14.62) PRd in the 1500.
Also on the track, senior Tyler Yoakum lowered his personal best in the high hurdles to 17.48 at Hillsboro; and teammate Chaz Rockett had a 24.03 200 in his heat at Wilsonville.
At Hillsboro in the field, Yoakum cleared a PR 5-8 in the high jump; Omar Sedano threw 41-10.25 in the shot put; Cole Cantrell went 129-0 in the javelin; Robert Wood cleared 11-9 in the pole vault; and Francisco Solberg cleared 10-6, also in the vault. Junior Finn Mikkelsen led HRV’s field event crew at Wilsonville, with his 122-5 discus throw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.