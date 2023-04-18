Hood River Valley junior Simone Tillman burst her way onto the Class 5A track and field top 10 ranking lists in stellar fashion this past week.

Tillman and a number of other Eagle athletes used the talent-laden Wilsonville Invitational on Saturday to improve their personal bests as Mother Nature gave the Northwest a sneak peak of (hopefully) weather to come. Some 27 teams — almost all from Class 6A or 5A schools — competed in the day-long event under cloud breaks and in near 60-degree temperatures.  Conditions were similar on April 12, when the Eagles traveled to Hillsboro for a Northwest Oregon Conference meet against Milwaukie and the host Spartans.

Tags

Recommended for you