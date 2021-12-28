The Hood River Valley basketball teams will resume their 2021-22 schedules — weather permitting — this week.
The 11th-ranked HRV boys, 4-2 overall, were scheduled to host Portland’s Benson High (5-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Eagles have a Thursday game at winless Hillsboro.
Hood River has three more scheduled nonleague games before its league opener, Jan. 14 at home against last year’s Intermountain Conference champion Crook County (2-5). The Eagles play at Skyview Jan. 4 and host 4A Banks (4-2) Jan. 7 and 13th-ranked Scappoose (4-4) on Jan. 11.
The HRV girls team (3-2) was scheduled to play at Columbia High in White Salmon on Tuesday (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Eagles have four other games before IMC play begins Jan. 14. HRV hosts Hillsboro (3-2) on Dec. 30; play at Aloha (1-6) on Jan. 4, host Scappoose (4-2) on Jan. 7, and host Banks (3-3) on Jan. 11.
The Eagle girls open their IMC schedule Jan. 14 at Crook County in Prineville. Crook County is off to a 7-1 start this season and is ranked second in Class 5A.
