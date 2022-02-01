Miguel Rocha won the age 6-and-under age division of the 2022 Oregon Kids State Championships wrestling tourney this past weekend in Central Oregon.
Rocha, who competes for The Dalles Wrestling Club, won three matches to win the 38-pound weight division.
Two other The Dalles Wrestling Club members won matches at state: Noah Cervantez won three of his four matches in the 10-under 84-pound division; teammate Collin Harmon also won once at 105 pounds in the same age category.
Hood River Youth Wrestling Club had two athletes win matches: Silas DeHart won two of three wrestled matches —both by fall — in the 10-under, 63-pound bracket; and Titus DeHart won a match at 74 pounds (age 12-under).
