Gorge rivals, The Dalles and Hood River Valley, two teams searching for a consistent identity in Class 5A Intermountain Conference boys basketball, will square off at 7 p.m. Thursday in The Dalles.
The Dalles (0-2 IMC, 6-7 overall), entered Tuesday’s game at home against Pendleton on a three-game losing skid. Hood River hosted Ridgeview on Tuesday having lost three of its past four games. (Results of Tuesday’s contests came after the print edition deadline.)
Recent history favors No. 9-ranked Hood River Valley (1-1 IMC, 8-5 overall) vs. The Dalles. The Eagles have won the past seven games in the series between the two teams and eight of the past 11.
Riverhawk Coach Greg Cummings is aware of that fact, but his more pressing concern is getting his players back into game shape after an extended break because of COVID protocols.
“We’re still not where we need to be conditioning wise, but we’re getting there,” he said last week. “We’ll go back to practice and get some more work done in the gym and get ready to play Hood River. They’re a good team and that will be a tough match-up for us, because they have good shooters who can shoot from anywhere in the gym and they’re well coached by Chris Dirks.”
Hood River’s deft shooting, which helped the Eagles to an 8-2 start, has somewhat abandoned it of late. The Eagles also have had varying players miss games because of injury and/or COVID. HRV did not play a game for 25 days at the end of December and early January.
Hood River snapped a two-game losing skid on Jan. 25 when the Eagles beat visiting Woodburn in a non-league game, 56-53. Momentum gained from that victory was lost two days later at Redmond, however, where the Panthers won, 80-54. The 80 points was the most an opponent has scored this season on HRV.
Dirks, who also was out because of illness recently, is confident in his players and their ability to bounce back. “This program is resilient, and we are going to step on the court no matter the situation and compete,” he said. “I love that about us.”
Cummings speaks the same way about his players. “I’ve told our kids that we can compete with anybody, and we just have to believe in ourselves and go to that next level,” he said. “We’re knocking on the door at being a really great basketball team. We just have to do the little things a little bit better and then we’ll be there and that’s the reality for us.”
In games against like opponents: Hood River lost Jan. 27, 80-54, to Redmond, while The Dalles lost Jan. 13, 65-52, to the Panthers; both teams lost to Gladstone, HRV 66-61 on Dec. 1 and The Dalles, 48-36 on Jan. 12; both teams beat Centennial, The Dalles 80-75 on Dec. 14 and HRV 66-57 on Dec. 11; The Dalles lost 61-54 on Dec. 18 to Woodburn, while Hood River beat the Bulldogs.
Rivalry games, however, have ways of bucking trends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.