The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team had a breakthrough event while competing in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Dufur Invitational Tournament March 24 at The Dalles Country Club.
The Dalles, led by junior Katelyn Vassar’s second place score of 91, took third place in the five-team event with a score of 442. For second-year Coach Nate Timmons, it marked the first time in his coaching career that the Riverhawks had a four-player team score. It was also the first time since 2019 that The Dalles recorded a team score.
“I’m super impressed with how we did today and having a team score for the first time ever in my coaching career was great,” said Timmons. “I’m happy with how well everyone played and we’re right on track. I’m super impressed that Anna Schuemann was able to play 18 holes today in the first tournament that she’s ever played in. I’m very proud of what we did as a team and Katelyn had a great day and she had a lot of good shots. I’m proud of how well Nellie Wilkinson and Paige Compton did, too. They were hitting some good shots out there.”
Vassar shot 91 to take second place individually behind medalist Tygh Timinsky (87) of Dufur High School. Wilkinson took fifth place while shooting a personal-best score of 103. Compton shot a 126, and Schuemann shot 122 for the Riverhawks.
“I played a whole lot better than I did in our last tournament (March 14) and I shot 10 strokes better,” said Vassar, who is hoping to lower her personal-best score (89) in the Riverhawks’ next match. “The cold weather bothered me a little bit because it can mess up your hands and I can’t grip the club as good. I think have a little bit of advantage playing here, because I practice here all the time. Tygh and I had a tie score (42) on the front nine, but she did a little better than me on the back nine.”
The Dalles competed in its third event Tuesday in the Riverhawk Invitational Tournament at The Dalles County Club’s nine-hole course (result after print edition deadline). Sophomore Madison Grant played in her first-ever tournament Tuesday, giving the Riverhawks a five-member squad. They will compete in their next event April 3 in a Special District 1 Tournament at 1 p.m. at Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.