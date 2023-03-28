The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team had a breakthrough event while competing in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A Dufur Invitational Tournament March 24 at The Dalles Country Club.

The Dalles, led by junior Katelyn Vassar’s second place score of 91, took third place in the five-team event with a score of 442. For second-year Coach Nate Timmons, it marked the first time in his coaching career that the Riverhawks had a four-player team score. It was also the first time since 2019 that The Dalles recorded a team score.

