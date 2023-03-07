A year ago, The Dalles High Riverhawks boys golf team had one of its best seasons in recent history. Led by No. 1 golfer Joe Codding, the Riverhawks won the Class 5A Intermountain Conference District tournament in The Dalles, they finished second in the District 1 regional tournament in Portland and they took eighth in the state tournament in Corvallis.
The Dalles boys look to build on last year’s success
- By Mike Weber For Columbia Gorge News
-
Updated
