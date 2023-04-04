Hood River Valley was the team winner, and The Dalles High’s Katelynn Vassar was the individual winner at the March 28 Riverhawk Invitational girls golf tourney.
The Riverhawks’ Class 4A team competed in their second home tournament in five days and they enjoyed a successful day at The Dalles Country Club. Vassar, a junior, was the medalist while shooting a top score of 93 in the eight-player, dual team event. It marked the first tournament win for Vassar in her three-year golf career at The Dalles High School.
The Class 5A Hood River Valley High Eagles edged the host Riverhawks, 464-463, for the team title. The Eagles were led by Maysie Kern with a third-place score of 103. Hood River’s top four golfers included Kristen Fox (107), Makenna Losee (122) and Piper Lawson (131). Sierra Muenzer shot a non-counting score of 138 for Hood River.
The Dalles, guided by second-year Coach Nate Timmons, had the top two players as junior Nellie Wilkinson shot a 99. The Dalles duo of senior Paige Compton (124) and sophomore Anna Schumann (145) rounded out the Riverhawks’ four-member team score.
“We had an awesome day. I’m super proud of everyone and Katelynn was pretty happy to get first place,” said Timmons. “It was a good tournament, but it was crazy that we lost by just one stroke, so maybe we’ll beat them (Eagles) next year.”
It marked the second consecutive event that The Riverhawks recorded a team score. The Riverhawks had their first team score in four years in the previous tournament on March 24 in The Dalles.
“I’m very proud of how our team has started the season off,” said Timmons. “It was a big deal to get our first team score in the previous tournament, too. It’s too bad we lost by only one stroke, and it just shows you that every stroke matters.”
The Riverhawks will compete in their next event Thursday at 11 a.m. at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland.
Coach Jeremiah Lembcke’s HRV team will continue its Northwest Oregon Conference scheduled this upcoming week with a match April 4 at Stone Creek in Oregon City and April 10 at Canby’s Willamette Valley Country Club. The competitive NWOC includes Wilsonville, the 2022 5A girls state champion, and La Salle, the runner-up a year ago. Hood River opened its season at a four-way tournament at Charbonneau Golf Club against those teams and Canby, a 6A school a year ago.
Muenzer, Kern, Fox, and Lawson were on HRV’s district tournament team from a season ago, when the Eagles were competing in the 5A Intermountain Conference. Muenzer and Kern placed 14th and 15th in the IMC regular season individual standings in 2022 (based on results of head-to-head league matches).
