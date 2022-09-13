Some consider last Thursday’s nonleague girls soccer matchup between Gorge rivals The Dalles and Hood River Valley as one of the biggest games of the year. Just like The Carpenters’ song “Top of the World”, that’s probably how the Riverhawks were feeling following their 2-0 win over the Eagles at HRV’s Henderson Community Stadium.
For the No. 7-ranked Riverhawks (1-0-1), guided by Coach Colby Tonn, the win was significant because it was their first at Hood River since 2010 — and it was also their first win of their Class 4A nonleague schedule. Also, The Dalles now has bragging rights for one year as the area’s top girls soccer team.
Following the game, the Riverhawks displayed an uplifting and emotional outburst of joy as they celebrated with hugs, loud cheers, and high fives while players were excitedly jumping up and down.
“I’m not surprised, because in the last two years, we’ve had four games with Hood River and each game has been either tied or decided by one goal,” said Tonn. “We knew going in that it was going to be a tough and a close game. What kind of set it apart was a moment of brilliance by Amyrah Hill with her first-half goal. She made some great moves and then a great finish. It was kind of a great play that you really want to tip your cap, too.”
The Riverhawks jumped in front when Hill, a junior forward with a team-leading three goals, dribbled past Eagle defenders and booted in a right-foot shot in the 15th minute. Eagle senior goalkeeper Stellar Parker made a diving attempt to save the shot.
Hill said, “It was a super exciting game, and it was definitely nice getting a big win. Hopefully, a big win like this will give us momentum that will continue all season. Even though this is a nonleague game, we still come out here knowing that the game matters of course and we just play as hard as we can. I’ve waited so long for this and it’s definitely the biggest game of the year.”
The Eagles, guided by first-year Coach Leonor Lopez-Agiurre, had some first-half opportunities to score. The best came from Eagle freshman forward Yareli Hernandez, who kicked a solid shot in the 34th minute that went a couple feet wide of the right goalpost.
Lopez-Agiurre said, “We played a good game, but it wasn’t our best, and so there’s a lot of improvements that need to be made. We definitely tried hard and now this kind of sheds some light on the things that we need to improve on and how to keep moving forward. You win some and you lose some and you just have to remember to keep your head up every single time, no matter what happens.”
Hill had a another of her many goal scoring opportunities early in the second half as she fired a shot in the 44th minute that was saved by Eagle freshman goalkeeper Valeria Miramontes (four saves).
Tonn gave credit to the Riverhawks’ defense. “Once we got the lead, then we were able to really solidify our defense in the second half. Our keeper and the girls (Yadhira Cruz-Torres, Josefine Nielsen, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Naomi Heredia, Ivy Wollum) playing on the back line all did a great job. We were trying to keep them (Eagles) from scoring and then we got a late goal that helped. We’ve been emphasizing that you follow every shot because you never know what can happen. It was one of those shots that when you follow, then you get a putback.”
Eagle senior Sarah Mata kicked a high-arching shot following a corner kick in the 54th minute that was saved by The Dalles junior goalkeeper Katlyne Sorensen (six saves). “This is a pretty big win for us; it’s fantastic to get a shutout and I’m just extremely happy,” said Sorensen. “We played extremely well today. There was a couple of shots that were tough and some that were up high and that’s when it’s kind of exciting.
“I think this gives us a pretty good confidence boost heading into our next game and it also provides us with some good motivation, too.”
The Eagles outshot the Riverhawks, 8-7.
The Riverhawks were able to extend their lead to 2-0 in the 68th minute, when senior midfielder Natasha Muzechenko’s sent a free kick toward the goal. Parker made a great save initially by deflecting the ball away from the net, but she was unable to hold onto it. Hill gained control of the ball just outside of the six-yard box and scored.
Hood River continued to fight back. Sophomore forward Julia Rowan fired a solid shot in the 76th minute that hit the crossbar. “I was really hoping that that shot would go into the net,” said Rowan, who has two goals this season. “It was definitely a really difficult game. It wasn’t our best, that’s for sure and we can play better.
“We had a couple of good shots that almost went in, but we just couldn’t convert them into scores. I definitely think that we’ll bounce back and win our next game. The loss definitely hurts because we haven’t lost to The Dalles in a very long time on our home field and so it was kind of heartbreaking for us. We just need to improve on many things at our upcoming practices.”
The Eagles continued to maintain control on offense and senior midfielder Sarah Davies had a good shot in the 77th minute that nearly produced a goal. Sorensen, like she did the entire game, was in the right place at the right time to come up with another save to help preserve the shutout.
