Hood River midfielder Ocean Rivera protects the ball from Dalles attacker Amyrah Hill in the Eagles 2-0 loss to the Riverhawks. Hill scored once in the Riverhawks first win of the season.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Some consider last Thursday’s nonleague girls soccer matchup between Gorge rivals The Dalles and Hood River Valley as one of the biggest games of the year. Just like The Carpenters’ song “Top of the World”, that’s probably how the Riverhawks were feeling following their 2-0 win over the Eagles at HRV’s Henderson Community Stadium.

For the No. 7-ranked Riverhawks (1-0-1), guided by Coach Colby Tonn, the win was significant because it was their first at Hood River since 2010 — and it was also their first win of their Class 4A nonleague schedule. Also, The Dalles now has bragging rights for one year as the area’s top girls soccer team.