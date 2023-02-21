The No. 9-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (24-3) bounced back from a girls basketball semifinal Big Sky district playoff loss against Sherman and toppled Ione/Arlington in the third-place game Saturday in The Dalles.

The Redsides won the Class 1A Big Sky regular season title with a perfect 15-0 record. By virtue of winning the league title, the Redsides earned an automatic berth in OSAA state playoffs for the first time in two years.

