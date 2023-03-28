More than 50 players give the Hood River Valley girls tennis team a solid foundation as it heads into its first season in the Northwest Oregon Conference.
Coach Peg Bogard’s fifth year started by her adding a second assistant coach – Barb Seatter joins Kevin Haspela on the Eagle staff – and making sure the six available outdoor tennis courts could handle the 52-player turnout for practices.
Hood River started the season with an 8-0 win over St. Helens followed by an 8-0 victory against Portland’s Benson. “We’re off to a good start,” Bogard said.
Bogard said eight very skilled players return for HRV, which competed in the Intermountain Conference in 2022. “They are very skilled and have been taking lessons for a long time,” the coach said.
The group includes Vivian Olson, who competed at state last season in doubles, along with graduated senior Brissa Elias-Rojas after the pair finished fourth in the IMC district tourney.
“We’ve always had, I felt like, one outstanding player and then four to five good players,” Bogard said. “But this year … it’s difficult to say who is exactly the best player. They’re all very close. And all of them will be playing both singles and doubles.”
How that equates into success in the NWOC remains to be seen, but that doesn’t concern Bogard. “The goal is to have a good time which is why they’re out to play,” she said. “We have a much deeper roster than we ever have had.
“The other newcomers, they’re a lot of athletic girls who have not played a lot of tennis. … A lot of them have taken private lessons and have worked in the off season, as well - which I didn’t see too much of that prior to this year.”
La Salle and Wilsonville return numerous key players from last year’s teams. La Salle won the 2022 Northwest Oregon Conference district tournament. Falcon sophomore Kennedy Harris won the singles title a year ago, and teammate Joanna Perez Hernandez, also a sophomore, took third. Seniors Avery Richards and Gabbi Tassinari placed third in doubles. Wilsonville returns doubles champions Mia Poppe and Katie Scoggins. Harris went on to win the Class 5A state singles title as a freshman.
In the March 16 win over Portland’s Benson, Olson won first singles, as did the next three singles players: Kendall Sales, Uyen Le and Anahi Martinez. Jena Hager and Poppy Mooney won in first doubles, leading an HRV sweep. Karol Najera and Hayden Faaborg won No. 2 doubles; Anna Dalbey and Rowan Halseth won No. 3 doubles; and Morgan Klapprich and Alice Torres won in No. 4 doubles.
Two days prior and different looking HRV lineup included the singles lineup of Tally Godkin, Sales, Martinez, and Dalbey. In doubles: Olson teamed with Mooney to win in first doubles; Emilia Castillo and Scarlett Caudill won at No. 2 doubles; Charlotte Fuller and Emily Doss at No. 3; and Alice Torres and Sofia Rodriguez at No. 4.
