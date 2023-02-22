The No. 6-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (24-2) boys basketball team is now a two-time Class 1A Big Sky League District Champion following a thrilling 59-57 win over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (16-5) on Feb. 18 at The Dalles High School.

South Wasco is heading into the 32-team OSAA state playoffs with momentum. The Redsides were seeking to advance to a Feb. 25 second-round game against the winner of a first-round matchup between the Perrydale High Pirates (17-10) and the Union High Bobcats (22-5). A Redside win in their first-round contest Tuesday versus the Days Creek High Wolves (result was after the printed edition deadline) would’ve propelled South Wasco onto the second round playoff game.

