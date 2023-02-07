Hood River Valley senior Lauraine Smith pinned her way to a regional wrestling championship this past weekend, qualifying the talented Eagle senior for an even bigger stage in a couple of weeks.

Smith won the 155-pound OSAA Class 6A/5A Special District 1 title Saturday at Century High in Hillsboro. She improved her record to 28-4 and pinned all four of her opponents over the two-day tourney. Isabel Herring of Portland’s Cleveland High lasted until the second round of their match in the final before Smith pinned the No. 1 seed at 3:16. Smith’s other district wins came via first-round falls.