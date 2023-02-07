Hood River Valley senior Lauraine Smith pinned her way to a regional wrestling championship this past weekend, qualifying the talented Eagle senior for an even bigger stage in a couple of weeks.
Smith won the 155-pound OSAA Class 6A/5A Special District 1 title Saturday at Century High in Hillsboro. She improved her record to 28-4 and pinned all four of her opponents over the two-day tourney. Isabel Herring of Portland’s Cleveland High lasted until the second round of their match in the final before Smith pinned the No. 1 seed at 3:16. Smith’s other district wins came via first-round falls.
Smith was injured and not able to compete at state a season ago. She was second as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman.
Hood River Valley was 11th in the team competition out of 26 scoring schools; the Eagles scored 80 team points. Hillsboro won the district title with 224 points, while Forest Grove was second with 164.
This year for the first time, the state’s Class 6A and 5A girls wrestlers are divided into three districts/regions. The top three wrestlers in each weight division at the Special District 1 tourney qualified for the Feb. 23 6A/5A state championship tourney at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Smith is one of two HRV female wrestlers to qualify for the state finals. Natalia Solorio Campos battled back from a loss in the 190-pound semifinals to win two matches and place third – which earned her a qualifying spot to state.
Solorio Campos won her quarterfinal match by pin, but then lost in the semifinals to eventual runner-up and top-seeded Daniela Gregorio of Liberty. That dropped the HRV wrestler into in the consolation round, where she battled back with successive pins over Selena Crowley of Portland’s Roosevelt and Ava McNichol of Reynolds.
Also competing in the district tourney for HRV were Valentina Najera-Ponce at 115 pounds; Valeria Solorio Campos at 170; and Karol Najera, also at 115. Najera won two district matches in a competitive 115-pound bracket. She opened with a first-round pin of Emelia Oppenlander of Forest Grove followed by a win by fall in the quarterfinals over Amariah Martinez of Westview. Najera then lost to Parkrose’s Kaili Herrera, who went on to place sixth, and Century’s Melani Correa, who was fifth.
HRV’s Sophia Keolker won one match at 120 pounds. Barlow’s Abbeline Richard (who would go on to place third) pinned Keolker in the quarterfinals and eventual fourth-place finisher Addison Burleigh of Mountainside ended the HRV wrestler’s district run in a consolation match.
At 125 pounds, Lawrence Mitchell-Williams won two of her four wrestled matches for Hood River Valley and also earned a forfeit win. At 140, HRV’s Xiomara Gordian Gomez won her first match, but lost in the quarterfinals to eventual fourth-place finisher Ayla Platz of Sandy. Gordian Gomez stayed alive in the consolation rounds, earning her 21st win this season - by fall over Adriana Wallace of Southridge – before she lost to Cleveland’s Maxine Burton (sixth place).
