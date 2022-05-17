Staff Report
Columbia Gorge News
Lyle senior Aaron Smith finished as the high-point scorer at the 2022 District 3-1A track and field championships last weekend in Maupin.
Smith won the long jump, was second in the triple jump and javelin, and he also ran a leg on Lyle’s third-place 4x100 meter relay on the new track facility at South Wasco County.
The district competition was held over two days for the first time, with Friday including some of the field event finals followed by heats in the running events. Horizon won the boys team title and Dufur the girls (see related stories this issue). This weekend’s District 3-1A meet was the first since 2019 because of the COVID pandemic.
The top two placers in each event at district qualified for this week’s Class 1A state meet at historic Hayward Field in Eugene on Thursday and Friday. Other state wild-card berths also were selected statewide based on district performances.
Host South Wasco County’s Oscar Thomas won the district javelin championship on his home track, throwing a personal-best 161 feet, 7 inches. The Redside senior also was third in the triple jump and fifth in the discus. Frosh teammate Storm McCoy will join Thomas at state, having finished second in the high jump at 5-8.
Dufur had two state qualifiers in senior Jacob Jones and junior Marshall McLaughlin. Jones was second in the discus and third in the javelin (PR 142-7). McLaughlin was the sprint champion, winning the 100 in a PR 11.60 seconds and the 200 in a PR 23.94.
Trout Lake will have three state-meet competitors this weekend, as pole vaulters Sawyer Dean and Landon Heberling went 1-2 at district and Trevor Collins finished second in a photo finish of the 800. Herberling’s 13-foot vault was a personal best and left him a half foot lower than his teammate. Those two are among the top vaulters in the state this season.
Sherman was led by Kole Martin, who won the 400 in a PR 54.91 and was second in the long jump with a personal-best mark of 19-5.5. He also was fifth in the 200, having run a lifetime best of 24.84 in the Friday prelims.
Klickitat sophomore Austin Fink had a personal best of 42-1 to finish second in the shot put and will also compete at Hayward Field this weekend.
