Gorge small-school track and field athletes continued to prepare for the season-ending district meet by attending area invitationals this past week.
The District 3-1A meet is May 13-14 at South Wasco High in Maupin. Following is a rundown of those competitions this past week:
April 30 in Arlington
Sherman’s Kole Martin, Sophie Hulke and Morgan Geary each won two events to pace the Huskies at the Arlington Big Sky Meet. Martin won the long jump (17 feet, 11 inches) and the 200 meters in 25.74 seconds. Husky junior Eduardo Rubio won the high jump at 5-4 for the other Sherman victory in the six-team meet.
Geary had a personal best in the 200 of 30.62 and also won the javelin in a PR 102-4; she added a PR in the triple jump of 28-4.5. Hulke won the shot put and discus and was second in the javelin for Sherman.
Sherman also attended a meet April 27 in Pendleton, where Martin PR’d in the 200 at 25.58 and Rubio had lifetime bests in the high jump (5-5) and long jump (18-0). Hulke, a sophomore, threw a lifetime best of 106-8 to place second in the discus.
April 30 in Trout Lake
Trout Lake’s Trevor Collins ran a fast 800 meters and teammate Sawyer Dean cleared a district-best in the pole vault to highlight a sometimes wet, windy and brisk Jeff Agar Invitational. Collins won the two-lap race in 2 minutes, 9.05 seconds — the fastest time in the district this season. Dean vaulted 13 feet, 6 inches, which is a foot and a half better than the next District 3 mark — held by teammate Landon Herberling, who was second at the Jeff Agar at 12 feet. Violette Anderson saw her good week of training pay off when she ran 19.23 to win the 100 high hurdles, and Gynel Duke won the girls pole vault for the Mustangs at 8 feet.
Horizon Christian was led by Alex Whitaker’s personal-best 44-foot, 4.5-inch winning mark in the shot put, which ranks him second in the district. Teammate Josh Rogers won the 200 in a league-leading 24.35 seconds and he also anchored Horizon’s first-place 4x100 relay (Alex Dean, Caleb Yuan, Markeith Harris, Rogers). Gus Decker won the 1500 to lead the Hawk girls.
South Wasco’s Oscar Thomas was a double winner at the Jeff Agar, throwing 151-1 in a 29-thrower javelin field, as well as a PR 116-5 in the discus. Teammate James Best cleared 5-6 and Macy Bell 4-7, as the Redsides swept the high jump.
April 26 in The Dalles
The Redsides also competed in a small school meet in The Dalles on April 26 (see separate story this edition). Thomas won the javelin (152-1) and Storm McCoy ran a lifetime best 11:18.07 to win the 3000. On the girls side, Holly Miles won the 300 low hurdles and was second in the 100 highs, and Julie Hull bounded 27-11.5 to win the triple jump (she edged her teammate Miles by a half inch).
Emily Crawford led the Dufur Rangers at the Jeff Agar meet, where she won the long jump at 15-1, and was second in the 200 (29.32 PR) and 400. Bailey threw 93-11 to win the discus and was second in the shot put.
Klickitat’s Chloe Wenz won the triple jump in Trout Lake in a season-best 28-3.75 and was second in the javelin at 102-0. Teammate Austin Fink, a sophomore, won the shot put at 42-0.5 at the meet in The Dalles. A day later, Fink won the shot put (39-7) at a meet hosted by Columbia High in White Salmon.
Also at The Dalles, Glenwood’s Landon Sanchey was second in the long jump at 17 feet, 10.5 inches.
Lyle’s Aaron Smith jumped a personal-best 20-6.5 to win the long jump at the 11-team Jeff Agar meet. He also was second in the javelin and triple jump. The Cougars also competed at the five-team meet in White Salmon, where he won the long jump, triple jump, and javelin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.