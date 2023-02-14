Three Gorge-area teams competed in Big Sky League district playoff contests and two squads - the Trout Lake High Mustangs and the Sherman County High Huskies - qualified for the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball state playoffs after winning home games Monday.
Trout Lake (13-2 league, 18-5 overall) won, 62-34, over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (8-6 league, 9-12 overall) at Trout Lake High School. The Mustangs advanced to the district semifinals and they’ll play the Big Sky East Division champion Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (11-3 league, 14-8 overall) Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Ione High School. Trout Lake reached the state playoffs for a second straight year.
The Mustangs, guided by Coach Dennis Anderson, controlled the tempo of the game from start-to-finish. Led by senior Willa McLauglin (24 points) and sophomore Violette Anderson (20 points), the Mustangs jumped in front early with a 21-7 first quarter lead. The Mustangs extended the margin to 31-15 at halftime and they led 44-25 after three quarters.
“We had a great first quarter with Willa (12 points) helping us have a great start and we didn’t really falter after that and it was a really good game,” said Anderson. “We played solid defense throughout the game and Willa and Violette both had a strong offensive performance. Malyssa Padilla (season-high 10 points, 10 rebounds) also gave us important contributions, too. The girls are playing well; we’re looking forward to playing Ione and it should be a good game.”
The Mustangs won an earlier matchup this season versus the Cardinals, 42-29, on Jan. 13 at Arlington High School.
Sherman at state for first time since 2018
The Huskies (10-4 league, 16-8 overall) won, 67-43, over the Klickwood High Vandals (7-7 league, 10-8 overall) at Sherman County High School in Moro and advanced to state for the first time since 2018. Sherman advanced to the district semifinals and will play the No. 5-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Maupin.
The Huskies, guided by first-year Coach Joe Justesen, had a solid first quarter and built a 16-6 lead. After an evenly played second quarter, the Huskies were on top 31-21 at halftime, and they led 46-29 after three quarters. Sherman outscored Klickwood, 21-14, in the fourth and the Huskies’ 67 points was a season-high total.
“The girls played an awesome game and there was a lot riding on it and it sure is pretty exciting to qualify for the state playoffs,” said Justesen. “We shot good from the free throw (18-for-28, 64 percent) line and we made some three pointers (five). It was nice that we had four people scoring 10 or more points. We have to play a really good South Wasco team now and they are solid all the way around. The nice thing is, we’re playing with nothing to lose now. We’ve achieved the goal that we were focused on and now we’re just playing for fun and there isn’t a lot of pressure on us now.”
Sherman had eight players who scored, including four in double figures. Senior Natalie Martin led the Huskies with 13 points, followed by seniors Caitlyn Jauken (12), Morgan Geary (10) and freshman Addison Smith (11).
Alise Gimlin led Klickwood in scoring with 23 points and freshman Emma Patterson had 16. The Vandals season ended with the loss and the game marked the final basketball game of the Klickwood/Glenwood High School careers of seniors Gimlin, Tiana Jackson and Allison McFall.
