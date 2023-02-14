Trout Lake defeats Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler

Violette Anderson of Trout Lake, left, brushes past a Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler defender as Trout Lake moves closer to state playoff action.

 Photo courtesy David Anderson

Three Gorge-area teams competed in Big Sky League district playoff contests and two squads - the Trout Lake High Mustangs and the Sherman County High Huskies - qualified for the OSAA Class 1A girls basketball state playoffs after winning home games Monday.

Trout Lake (13-2 league, 18-5 overall) won, 62-34, over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (8-6 league, 9-12 overall) at Trout Lake High School. The Mustangs advanced to the district semifinals and they’ll play the Big Sky East Division champion Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (11-3 league, 14-8 overall) Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Ione High School. Trout Lake reached the state playoffs for a second straight year.