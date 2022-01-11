Sherman High was hoping to snap a four-game losing streak this week, starting with Tuesday’s road contest versus Bickleton.
Playing their first game in over three weeks, the Huskies lost, 102-50, to the Echo High Cougars (2-1 league, 6-4) Jan. 7 at Echo High School, followed by a 67-42 loss at home to the No. 13 ranked Condon High Blue Devils (3-1 league, 9-2). The Huskies, guided by Coach Gary Lewis, are hoping to get their first league win this week.
“We are struggling with execution and inexperience,” said Lewis, whose squad has just one senior in Dillan Stanfield along with three freshmen and two sophomores. “We’ve hit a rough patch with some adversity and now it’s our opportunity to respond. I am confident that we will do that.”
Sherman will play at Horizon Christian on Friday. The Hawks were hoping to bounce back from their most lopsided defeat this year (South Wasco on Saturday) in Tuesday’s home game against the Lyle/Wishram High Cougars (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks meet Sherman (0-4 league, 3-5) on Friday at 7:30, followed by a 3:30 p.m. road game Saturday versus the Bickleton High Pirates (0-2 league, 0-4). The Hawks then host the Grand View Christian Academy Eagles (4-2) Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at Horizon Christian High School.
Other Big Sky League teams that will be playing their first games of 2022 this week include Dufur and the Klickitat/Glenwood High Vandals (0-2 league, 1-4) who met in a Tuesday contest at Dufur High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). That marked their first game in more than three weeks as both squads last played on Dec. 18.
Dufur’s next game is at 7:30 p.m. at home Friday versus Bickleton, followed by a 3:30 p.m. road game Saturday at Echo. Klickitat/Glenwood faces Echo in 7:30 p.m. home game Friday, followed by a 3:30 p.m. match-up Saturday versus the No. 11 ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals at Arlington High School.
