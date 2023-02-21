1A playoff in The Dalles Feb. 18, 2023.

Sherman County junior forward Joey Holloway (22) makes a drive into the key only to back pass to a teammate during Saturday’s district playoff against Ione/Arlington in The Dalles Saturday. Mark B. Gibson photo

 Mark B. Gibson

Three Gorge-area teams had a chance to advance to the OSAA Class 1A boys basketball state playoffs last week if they won a first-round game in the Big Sky League district playoffs.

The Sherman County High Huskies (5-7 league, 14-12 overall) had an upset 52-37 win over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (11-3, 16-7) Feb. 14 in Hood River to qualify for the 1A state playoffs.

