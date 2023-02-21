Three Gorge-area teams had a chance to advance to the OSAA Class 1A boys basketball state playoffs last week if they won a first-round game in the Big Sky League district playoffs.
The Sherman County High Huskies (5-7 league, 14-12 overall) had an upset 52-37 win over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (11-3, 16-7) Feb. 14 in Hood River to qualify for the 1A state playoffs.
Sherman, coached by Gary Lewis, aimed to advance to the second round of the 32-team state playoffs with a win in a matchup Tuesday versus the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles (result was after the printed edition deadline). A Husky first-round victory would’ve matched them up for playoff game against the winner between the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler Eagles (16-5) and the Country Christian Cougars (19-7).
“It’s been a while since we’ve been to state and it feels good to be back and have an opportunity to have a state playoff game,” said Lewis.
With the victory over Horizon, Sherman qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2019. Sherman led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and then took control of the contest by outscoring the Hawks 19-7 in the second to take a 31-17 halftime lead.
“It was a good win (against Horizon) and I don’t think there was a lot of people that thought we would win this one except the kids in our locker room,” said Lewis.
Sherman had three players score in double figures, led by Ed Rubio with 17 points, Kole Martin with 12 and Gabe Fritts with 10.
Horizon, coached by Kim Linder, was led in scoring by Bates with 15 points, followed by Arthur Li (nine), Caleb Yaun (six) and Luke Wells (three). The contest marked the final game of the Horizon basketball career for seniors Wells, Yaun, and Li.
“It was a bit of an upset for sure, but they (Huskies) have been playing pretty well down the stretch,” said Linder. “It took us until the third quarter to really match their intensity level.”
Sherman faced Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High in a Feb. 16 second-round district playoff game and they lost, 59-51. The Huskies then faced the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (7-7, 12-12) in another district playoff game Feb. 18 at The Dalles High School and lost, 41-37.
“We went into the season with a goal of making the district playoffs and to go even further and make it to state is just icing on the cake,” said Lewis.
In a game with many lead changes, Sherman led 35-33 midway through the fourth quarter.
The Huskies had turnovers on consecutive possessions and the Cardinals capitalized on Sherman’s mistakes. The Cardinals scored the next two baskets for a 39-36 advantage with 1:33 left.
The Huskies trimmed the margin to 39-37 on a free throw by Martin with 34.8 seconds left. The Cardinals then sank two free throws with 26 seconds left for a 41-37 lead.
The Dufur High Rangers (9-5, 11-10) also suffered a season-ending defeat in a 54-36 loss to the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals Feb. 14. The Rangers were simply unable to play with the same high intensity level that they did in the earlier contest against the Cardinals.
“The ball didn’t go in very much for us and it went in for them (Cardinals) at opportune times and that’s basketball,” said Darden.
