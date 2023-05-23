The Hood River Valley’s boys doubles tennis team of Oscar Avalos and Isaiah Poole lost in the first round of last week’s Class 5A state championship tournament in Beaverton.
Avalos, a junior, and Poole, a senior, had finished fourth in the Northwest Oregon Conference district tourney to qualify for state. Their match-up at state was not favorable, as they were pitted against the top seeds and eventual champions, Max Himstreet and Zack Olander of Bend’s Summit High. Himstreet and Olander won 6-1, 6-1 and went to lead the Storm to the team title.
