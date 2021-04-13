As spring sports get back into the swing, a group of golfers at Hood River Valley High School is hoping to return to the form they had when COVID-19 shut things down more than a year ago.
Key components of Coach Erin Mason’s 2019 boys golf team return, looking to duplicate — and better — the success it had that special season two years ago. The Eagle boys had a stellar Intermountain Conference run and qualified for the OSAA State Championship tournament for the first time in 19 years.
Mason was a rookie head coach in 2019, when he built a team around a core of underclassmen who broke the state-tourney drought. “We were happy with a seventh-place finish at state and something we could build from,” Mason said.
“Fast forward to the 2020 season. I had everyone back as juniors and was able to back fill (graduated) Chad Klaas’ spot and ready for another state tourney run,” he added. “Then COVID happened. After one week of practice, school and sports were cancelled. This was tough to take for all of us, as we had big plans.”
A few of those plans won’t be realized this spring, because the OSAA is not sponsoring season-ending state competitions. Instead, Mason and other coaches are channeling their focus on improvement and savoring any competitions that pop up on their schedules. Those competitions for the Eagles began Monday when HRV was scheduled for a three-way test at Wildhorse Golf Course against The Dalles and host Pendleton.
Returning from the 2019 team — and leading this year’s Eagle squad — are seniors Ren Tappert, Owen Clemett and Dylan Santee. Mason said he’s added some other key players to his varsity, including senior Davis Yates and sophomore Keirnan Chown. Tappert led HRV golfers at state in 2019, finishing in 26th place; Clement tied for 36th and Santee was 41st.
“As we look (ahead), we truly feel we are poised for a dominant season,” Mason said. “Although it is shorter and there’s no postseason play. There will be some matches that include some but not all of the IMC teams. I have some additional players who will create an impact, as well, as the season rolls along.”
That list includes Charlie Wilson and Talon Achziger, also returning players who Mason said potentially should be able to rotate into the No. 5 varsity spot. “I have a great JV squad and am excited to get them some match experience this season, as well,” he said. “I have a 13-player squad and was able to add some new upperclassmen and some new incoming freshmen this year. My ultimate goal is to focus on our new players and get them into golf form and focus on the 2022 season when IMC play resumes.”
“This squad is going to be tough to beat by anyone this season,” Mason said. “Once again we have depth and that is what makes us tough.”
High school golf team totals include the top four scores of the five competitors on each team. “My big three are solid golfers and help pave the way and give some room for the No. 4 score for our team and that’s huge,” Mason said. “My goal by midseason is to keep varsity individual scores under 85.”
Mason will be assisted this season by coaches Pete Lawson and Ryan Zoellner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.