The Riverhawks (1-1-1), guided by first-year Coach Jesus Granados and Assistant Matt Dallman, played what was undoubtedly their best game this year to get a 1-1 tie in a nonleague match versus the Hillsboro Spartans (0-2-2) Sept. 16 at Hillsboro High School.
“Out of the three games we played so far, this was the best game that our team has played,” said Granados. “We’ve been practicing hard all week and the boys played well; they executed everything just the way we’ve instructed them to do. Everyone hustled hard and they worked together really well... Our goalkeeper Luciano Alvarado had lots of nice saves.”
The Dalles was seeking to get its second win in a nonleague home game Tuesday versus the Putnam Kingsmen (1-3) (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Dalles meets the Crook County Cowboys in its next game at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Wahtonka campus.
Against Hillsboro, in a game between two evenly matched squads, The Dalles had a chance to win as talented freshman Hulises Najera had many scoring opportunities - along with his teammates, as well. Including, The Dalles senior Tristan Bass, who booted a solid shot in the eighth minute that was grabbed by Hillsboro’s goalkeeper.
In the 26th minute, following a Spartan foul on Najera, junior right winger Daniel Cantolan had a good scoring chance on the ensuing free kick. Cantolan booted a hard shot from 27 yards out and the ball zoomed over the top of the goal crossbar, inches away from going into the goal.
Najera, who leads The Dalles in scoring with three goals, had a good chance to score in the 28th minute with a good shot. Najera did capitalize on another opportunity when he gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute from 13-yards, off an assist from sophomore left wing Jaden Bullard.
“I was focusing on making a good pass and getting the ball to Hulises so he could score,” said Bullard. “We had some other good scoring opportunities, as well, but we just couldn’t put them in. We played a lot better today than we did in our last game (a 1-0 loss Sept. 9 to Parkrose).
“We played a little bit better in the first half than we did in the second half, but that’s alright because we didn’t lose. I’m having lots of fun and I think we have the potential to be one of the top teams in our league.”
An outstanding Hawk defense, led by sophomore goalkeeper Alvarado (eight saves), senior Alex Wood and Bass, played tough in the first half while holding the Spartans scoreless.
“It was a pretty hard match, and they (Hillsboro) are a really good team because they tied Hood River (2-0-1) in their last game (1-1 tie Sept. 14),” said Alvarado, who made numerous outstanding saves while diving onto the turf to grab the ball and leaping high to deflect shots away from the net. “We had them in the first half, but then things kind of broke down for us in the second half. Other than that, we had a really strong performance against a pretty good Hillsboro team. They (Hillsboro) applied a lot more offensive pressure against us in the second half. They’re a good passing team and they had lots of good shots, but I managed to block them with help from our defenders Alex and Tristan.”
The Hawks maintained their momentum early in the second half as they had two corner kicks in the first four minutes and Najera had a couple other potential scoring opportunities that could’ve helped The Dalles extend its lead.
The Hawks, who are No. 12 in the OSAA Class 5A rankings, couldn’t keep the No. 13-ranked Spartans, of the Northwest Oregon Conference bottled up entirely. Hillsboro avoided a shutout and got a deadlock on the scoreboard with a goal in the 53rd minute.
“It was a back-and-forth match,” said Granados. “They (Spartans) played well, and they moved the ball well. We worked on some things in practice that we wanted to improve on after our last game. We were moving the ball better and getting more accurate passing into our point of attack at the center of the field. The team is gaining experience and confidence every game and the chemistry is continuing to build.”
The Hawks begin their 10-game IMC schedule with their league opener against Crook County, followed by a 4:30 p.m. home game Sept. 28 versus the Pendleton Buckaroos (0-2). Crook County has allowed 22 goals vs. The Dalles defense, led by junior center midfielder Grey Roetcisoender and senior defender Harry Proctor, which has allowed four goals in three matches.
