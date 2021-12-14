Amazing, incredible and outstanding are three ways to best describe The Dalles High Riverhawks Class 5A boys basketball team. It’s tough to exaggerate how talented the Riverhawks (1-1) really are.
In their opening home game of the season, the Hawks steamrolled the La Salle Prep High Falcons 69-55 Friday at The Dalles High’s Kurtz Gym. It was likely apparent to home fans in attendance that this year’s squad could very well be one of the best teams in school history.
Longtime KODL radio announcer Al Wynn said after the game that the Hawks are the most talented team that he’s seen at The Dalles High School since 1986.
The Hawks play their next home game Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. versus the Scappoose High Indians (1-1). Riverhawk fans attending that game should be in for a treat, because the high energy basketball the Hawks demonstrate on the court is unmatched in recent memory.
The 14-point margin of victory over a good Falcon (1-2) team wasn’t an indication of the totally dominating performance by The Dalles. The Hawks, guided by Coach Greg Cummings, led 63-26 after three quarters.
“I told the kids before the game that if we come out and play with energy and effort and outwork them, we’ll have a good result,” said Cummings. “I think we came out and hit them right square in the mouth and they just didn’t know what was coming. That’s a very good La Salle team that we played. They’ve competed with 6A schools and they’re a tough team that’s very well coached. To have our kids come out and play like they played and outwork the other team like we did from the tipoff to the final buzzer was really impressive.”
La Salle won its season opener, 57-56, over the Class 6A Westview Wildcats (0-3) Dec. 3 at Westview High School in Portland.
“We just smothered La Salle defensively and we took the game away from them and that’s our type of game,” said Cummings. “Our defense will be able to fuel our offense. We have a good formula for success. If we can keep doing that, then we’re going to be a very fun team to watch this year. This is a pretty good group of kids. I love them and I’ve been coaching most of them since they were in third and fourth grade, so they’ve become like family members to me over the years.”
The Dalles was in control of the game from the opening tipoff, outplaying La Salle in every aspect of the game. The Hawks’ starting five of Jaxon Pullen (five points), Henry Begay (18 points), Andre Niko (nine points), Styles DeLeon (15 points) and Braden Schwartz (six points) all scored early in the game to help the Hawks build a 20-6 lead after the first quarter.
“The energy was crazy, thanks to all our fans that were here, and we came out in the first quarter and got hot and had a good run to help us get a big lead,” said Begay. “La Salle is a good team and they beat a 6A school. We came out hot and did what we were supposed to do. We played great defense and that helped us get steals and score point in our transition offense.
“When we come out hot and make our shots, then we’re going to win. We have some high expectations and we’re looking to fulfill those this season. It’s nice getting a win in our first home game.”
Begay is a sophomore newcomer to The Dalles who transferred this year after his freshman year at Dufur High School. He had an impressive debut in his first home game at Kurtz Gym as he made no-look passes, a behind-the-back pass, fired in four 3-pointers and had several steals.
The Hawks scored in a variety of different ways, too, including long range 3-point field goals (eight total), breakaway layups, mid-range jump shots, hard, strong drives toward the basket and accurate free throw shooting of 71 percent (10-for-14).
The athleticism of the Hawks was evident as they overpowered the Falcons while utilizing advantages in their speed, quickness, accurate perimeter shooting and leaping ability. They sprinted down court for layups, while gaining an advantage by frequently outrunning Falcon players.
The Hawks’ momentum continued in the second quarter. A missed Hawks shot late in the quarter was controlled by DeLeon, who leaped near the rim and scored on an impressive tip-in shot, to help The Dalles take a 37-15 halftime lead.
The Dalles’ man-to-man defense frustrated the Falcons the entire game. The Hawks had numerous steals and forced countless turnovers by the Falcons which resulted in many high-percentage, fast break scoring opportunities, including the highlight of the game, a DeLeon slam dunk. DeLeon swiped the ball away from a Falcon player and then quickly dribbled down court and elevated high up to the basket for the crowd-pleasing shot, putting the Hawks up 47-17 with 4:50 left in the third.
“I know I can do it and I just had the opportunity, and I knew that I had to take advantage of it, so I went out there and I did it,” said DeLeon, a junior starting guard. “It was the first one of my The Dalles High School career, so I’m happy about it. I’ve done some of them on the AAU basketball team that I’ve played on too. It was a great feeling, because I haven’t done one in a while, but there’s going to be many more to come though.”
The Dalles reserves played the entire fourth quarter.
“We have a couple of kids that can dunk, but I always caution them about it, because I seen guys get hurt in college games,” said Cummings. “We have a couple of flyers on the team that can dunk with Styles and Andre. Both those guys can dunk pretty easily, and I predict that we’ll see a few more dunks by them throughout the season. Styles is an impressive player; he’s super athletic and he’s a very special individual and a very talented high school athlete. It was nice seeing him get his first dunk in high school. There hasn’t been a player to make a dunk on The Dalles High boys basketball team in a long, long time.”
The Hawks opened the season with a 65-64 loss Dec. 7 on the road to the Parkrose High Broncos (1-2) in Portland. The Hawks had a good start against Parkrose and built a 21-13 lead after the first quarter and they led 34-22 at halftime. Parkrose came from behind, outscoring The Dalles 43-30 in the second half to get the victory. Begay led the Hawks in scoring with 22 points, Niko scored 15 and DeLeon had 13.
“I’m very excited and happy about the potential that we have with Henry, Andre and all the other guys we have on our team, and I think we can go very far this year,” said DeLeon. “Henry is really a big-time player, too.”
The Hawks played the first of four straight road games Tuesday against the Centennial High Eagles (1-3) in Portland (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Dalles will compete in a holiday tournament at Woodburn High School Dec. 16-18. The Hawks face the Class 6A McKay Scots (0-4) Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. contest Friday versus the 5A Dallas Dragons (1-3) and then conclude with a 7 p.m. game Saturday against the Class 4A Woodburn Bulldogs (2-1).
