Hood River and The Dalles volleyball teams entered Thursday’s Gorge rivalry match-up searching for their first Intermountain Conference win. A few hours later, host Hood River remained the only winless team in the IMC, as the Dalles went home with a four-set win.
Losing eight of their last nine competitions, it had been an incredibly long month of September for HRV. Ranked No. 30 out of 32 teams at the 5A level, Hood River was in panic mode. The Dalles Riverhawks’ record didn’t tell the whole story. Four wins and six losses had them inside the top-15 in the state.
Hood River was without head Coach Courtney Harvey leading up to the game, due to illness. Former head Coach Scott Walker stepped in to serve as the Eagles’ temporary leader.
Hood River opened the game defending Riverhawks’ attacks and held its own. The Eagles managed the offensive onslaught but fell behind, partly due to poor serving. The Dalles held an 18-11 advantage and Hood River couldn’t recover, losing the first set, 25-17.
“I think we competed well,” said Walker. “But it’s hard to come back when you go down as many as we did.”
Hood River’s second set was a more complete series. Lauren Spontaner had been nursing a sprained ankle all week but was given the go-ahead to play by athletic trainers. Despite her lagging injury, the junior received high praise for her play from Walker.
“She got her hands on the ball and made plays for us down the stretch,” said Walker.
The score stood tied at 21 in the second set, as TD made crucial mistakes that helped HRV gain momentum late. Spontaner received a pass from Ryan Rosselle and hit a spike that The Dalles’ blockers couldn’t handle and brought the Eagles one point away from their first set win.
The Dalles’ coach had seen enough and called a timeout. A lengthy rally was capped off by brilliant play from Spontaner, when she fooled The Dalles’ blockers with a gently tapped the ball past them. The Eagles took the second set, 25-22.
The Hood River celebrations would be short-lived. The Riverhawks would win the following two sets 25-16 and 25-21. Hood River remained the only winless team in the Intermountain conference, as the Dalles went home with their first on the season.
Thinks don’t get any easier for both Gorge teams. The Dalles hosts Crook County 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the Wahtonka campus. Crook County entered the week sixth in the OSAA rankings with a 4-1 IMC record. These teams played Sept. 16 in Prineville, where the Riverhawks lost 3-1.
HRV hosts fourth-ranked Ridgeview (5-0 IMC) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Crook County comes to town Oct. 12.
The Eagles prepared for those IMC matches by hosting a tournament Saturday. HRV snapped its five-match losing streak by defeating Portland’s Benson High, 2-0, and Madras, 2-1, at the tourney. The Dalles competed at the Roosevelt High School tournament in Portland on the same day, defeating Parkrose, 2-0, while losing to IMC foe, Redmond, by the same score.
