Four was a key number for the Hood River Valley boys golf team at the May 19 Class 5A state tournament. Senior Ren Tappert finished fourth overall and the Eagles were fourth as a team, earning a spot on the podium and some hardware for the school’s trophy case.
“It’s been a roller coaster three years … from going to state in 2019 to not having a season in 2020 and thinking 2021 was in jeopardy,” Coach Erin Mason said. “Here we are, fourth in state.”
Eighty-six players and 15 complete teams competed in the 18-hole tourney at the par-72 Pine Ridge Golf Course in Springfield. HRV shot a four-player total of 353, tying La Salle of Milwaukie for fourth. The usual tiebreaker is using the score of a teams’ fifth player. La Salle did not have a fifth player compete, so HRV’s No. 5 scorer, Kerinan Chown, proved the difference.
West Albany won the team championship 346 to 347 over league rival Corvallis; Crater of southern Oregon was third at 349.
Mason said the nuances of each players’ game were amplified at the championship tourney.
“On-course play was solid and shaky all at once,” Mason said. “There was not a lot of solid golf being played across the board as I watched groups head out. You could feel the nerves and tension on every tee box.
“My kids, they typically are slow starters and once they catch stride they usually finish right where I need them and today was no different.”
Chown, a sophomore, shot 97 for 39th, after not playing for eight days because of an ankle injury. “I am so glad he came out for golf and look forward to having him another couple years,” Mason said.
Forest Lawson, playing as HRV’s No. 5, shot 106 to place 68th. “This is not at all Forest’s game,” Mason said. “He had some tough holes out there. Forest also came into the season over halfway through after suffering a collarbone injury. With a full pre-season under his belt next year, he will be pivotal in our success.”
Ian Searcy shot a personal-best 91 to finish 24th overall. “Although he is capable of lower — and another player who I got halfway through the season coming off of an injury — I tell you, Ian is a gamer and elevates the team when he is on the course,” Mason said. “He proved to be a pivotal person in HRV taking fourth in state.”
Owen Clemett was 28th with a 94. “Owen has been solid this season,” Mason said. “He had a few bad holes out there but powered through it. Owen has a great mindset on the course, in every competition I can’t tell if he is even par or playing bad. He is always smiling and it’s hard to get a read on him.
“I usually don’t ask him and just encourage him to keep playing.”
Dylan Santee shot 89 to place 18th. “Just like in 2019, Dylan was a huge part of our success this season,” Mason said. “He averaged a score of 85.3 and is seven to nine strokes better than he was in 2019.”
Mason, in typical coaching parlance, couldn’t help himself, occasionally checking on the team race. “As I walked over to the scoring area and started looking at other teams, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, we are in this’,” he said.
The Eagles’ No. 1 player, Tappert, sealed the deal, shooting a 79 — despite bogeying three of his final four holes. That left HRV in a tie with La Salle. Adding to the drama, was the fact that La Salle was the lone team to defeat Hood River during the regular season.
“We weren’t sure how they were going to break the tie (it wasn’t outlined in the rules),” Mason said. “Nathan Weidenmann (tournament director) said he would have to consult with his staff to determine the winner. It was suspenseful — all the state trophies lined up on the table on the practice green.
“Nathan walked out to do the announcements and we still have no idea who got fourth. Nathan announced winners from fourth to first. As he said, 'Congrats to fourth place Hood River Valley’, my crew erupted in celebration.”
The players ran up onto the putting green to take possession of their trophy. “It was amazing,” Mason said. “I couldn’t be happier for my seniors as they deserved it so much.
“Two state appearances in two years and one place. It makes people take notice of us and also generates excitement for the program. These are things that help build programs.”
