Jonah Tactay has made the most of his limited track and field time the past few years, including jumping his way into the Lane Community College recordbook.
Tactay, a 2018 Hood River Valley graduate, set the Lane record in the triple jump earlier this month, bounding 50 feet, 11.5 inches (15.53 meters) at a home meet April 16 in Eugene.
“I knew the jump was big right when I landed,” Tactay said. “The phases felt smooth, and I really held them out.”
Tactay improved on his best of 48-9.5, which he set his freshman year at Lane. “(That) was the last time I really competed, and I hadn’t had an opportunity to get a good mark before this last meet.”
Tactay had two counting jumps at the mid-April meet, his record-setting effort followed by a 49-8.5 mark.
“With COVID we have been restricted a decent amount but have thankfully been able to continue having regular practices,” he said. “We have been practicing consistently since September. They split the team up into several different groups to limit the people. We were only able to use the weight room for about half of the year, and of course have to wear masks and stay socially distanced.”
Tactay eclipsed the former Lane triple jump record of 49-10.5 (15.2 meters), set in 2017 by Tristan James. Tactay’s other personal bests in the jumps are 23-9.5 in the long jump and 6-6.75 in the high jump. He is ranked first in the triple and long jump in the Northwest Athletic Conference of which Lane is a member. Tactay’s school record jump also tied the NWAC conference record.
Former HRV teammate Mateo Campos-Davis, who also competes for Lane, finished fifth in the long jump at the April 16 meet.
At Lane, Tactay has continued on the success he had at HRV, where he placed fourth at state in the triple jump. He earned All-American status for placing first in the long jump and second in the high jump at the NWAC Championships in 2019. Lane did not compete last year because of COVID.
Tactay, who was a multi-sport athlete at HRV, said he would like to continue competing in track and field as long as possible.
“I haven’t officially decided which school I’m going to be continuing track at yet, but I have been deciding between Oregon and UCLA. Although recently I’ve been leaning towards Oregon.
“I’m willing to take track as far as I can take it. I would like to compete professionally if achievable, but I’m also working on a bachelor’s degree in business marketing.”
