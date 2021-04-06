Baseball

Friday, April 9: Columbia at Goldendale (DH)

Tuesday, April 13: LaCenter at Columbia (DH); Hood River at Pendleton; The Dalles at Redmond; Dufur at Country Christian (DH); Lyle at Sherman

Cross Country

Wednesday, April 7, Intermountain Conference district meet, Sorosis Park, The Dalles, 3 p.m.

Football

Friday, April 9: Hood River at Parkrose; The Dalles at Redmond

Free ski, Snowboarding

Thursday, April 8-Sunday, April 11: USASA 2021 Regional Championship, Mt. Hood Meadows

Boys soccer

Tuesday, April 6: LaCenter at Columbia

Wednesday, April 7: IMC playoffs, semifinal matches at Hood River and Ridgeview

Thursday, April 8: Columbia Adventist at Columbia

Friday, April 9: IMC playoffs, championship, teams TBD

Girls soccer

Wednesday, April 7: IMC playoffs, semifinal matches at Redmond and Ridgeview

Friday, April 9: IMC playoffs, championship, teams TBD

Softball

Tuesday, April 13: Pendleton at Hood River; Redmond at Sherman

Boys Tennis

Monday, April 12: Hood River at Ridgeview; The Dalles at Redmond

Girls Tennis

Monday, April 12: Redmond at The Dalles

Tuesday, April 13: Stevenson at Columbia; Ridgeview at The Dalles

Track and Field

Monday, April 12: Columbia at Seton Catholic

Volleyball

Tuesday, April 6: IMC playoffs, The Dalles at Hood River; Sherman at Echo; Dufur at Trout Lake; South Wasco at Lyle

Thursday, April 8: IMC playoff semifinals, The Dalles/Hood River winner at No. 1 seed; Condon at Sherman; South Wasco at Trout Lake

Friday, April 9: Trout Lake at Glenwood

Saturday, April 10: IMC playoff championship, teams TBD