Baseball
Friday, April 9: Columbia at Goldendale (DH)
Tuesday, April 13: LaCenter at Columbia (DH); Hood River at Pendleton; The Dalles at Redmond; Dufur at Country Christian (DH); Lyle at Sherman
Cross Country
Wednesday, April 7, Intermountain Conference district meet, Sorosis Park, The Dalles, 3 p.m.
Football
Friday, April 9: Hood River at Parkrose; The Dalles at Redmond
Free ski, Snowboarding
Thursday, April 8-Sunday, April 11: USASA 2021 Regional Championship, Mt. Hood Meadows
Boys soccer
Tuesday, April 6: LaCenter at Columbia
Wednesday, April 7: IMC playoffs, semifinal matches at Hood River and Ridgeview
Thursday, April 8: Columbia Adventist at Columbia
Friday, April 9: IMC playoffs, championship, teams TBD
Girls soccer
Wednesday, April 7: IMC playoffs, semifinal matches at Redmond and Ridgeview
Friday, April 9: IMC playoffs, championship, teams TBD
Softball
Tuesday, April 13: Pendleton at Hood River; Redmond at Sherman
Boys Tennis
Monday, April 12: Hood River at Ridgeview; The Dalles at Redmond
Girls Tennis
Monday, April 12: Redmond at The Dalles
Tuesday, April 13: Stevenson at Columbia; Ridgeview at The Dalles
Track and Field
Monday, April 12: Columbia at Seton Catholic
Volleyball
Tuesday, April 6: IMC playoffs, The Dalles at Hood River; Sherman at Echo; Dufur at Trout Lake; South Wasco at Lyle
Thursday, April 8: IMC playoff semifinals, The Dalles/Hood River winner at No. 1 seed; Condon at Sherman; South Wasco at Trout Lake
Friday, April 9: Trout Lake at Glenwood
Saturday, April 10: IMC playoff championship, teams TBD
