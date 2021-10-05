Columbia High’s offense was clicking for the second week in a row Friday, but visiting Seton Catholic was twice as explosive in a 60-30 Trico League football win in White Salmon.
Columbia was coming off a 50-42 road win Sept. 24 against Fort Vancouver, where the Bruins seemingly had figured out the offensive woes the team suffered in its first few games this season. There was more of the same explosive offense Friday, including an improved passing game, but the Bruin defensive had few answers for Seton’s offense.
“The defensive side of the football has been our Achilles Heel the last few games, well, to be honest, every contest this season with the exception of Stevenson (a 6-0 loss),” said Coach Dan Smith, who returned to the sideline for the first time this fall after being out with an illness.
Smith said a focus in practice this week will be continued work of his young team’s understanding their defensive roles in the Bruins’ stack attack. “We just have to regroup and go back to some of our basics,” he said. “I think that’s our biggest issue right now — not understanding the gap defense.”
Seton took advantage of Columbia’s defensive mis-reads, jumping out to a 24-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back — though Columbia did make things interesting with two scores of its own in the second quarter. The Cougars (2-3) were coming off a 39-32 loss Sept. 24 at Friday Harbor.
Senior Jace Greenwood again played a big role in the Bruins’ offensive success. The 155-pound quarterback did more with his arm than his legs this week — vs. Sept. 25, when he rushed for 190 yards and scored a school record six touchdowns against Fort Vancouver. Greenwood helped the Bruins reach the end zone against Seton, completing 9-of-18 passes for 221 yards and two scores.
“This week we actually threw the ball more than we ever had in the past four years,” Smith said. “Jace threw the ball pretty well. We got good pre-snap reads and had some success.”
Greenwood also threw a pick-six touchdown, but in his defense, the pass bounced off a receiver’s hands and fell right into the arms of a Seton defensive back.
Avery Schalk caught one of Greenwood’s touchdown passes and finished with four receptions for 104 yards. Kai Brasuell had the other Columbia TD reception, a 63-yarder in the second quarter.
“That was a big hitter,” Smith said. “Kai caught it in stride and just ran away from them.”
Smith had called a post route and the Bruins got what they were looking for with Brasuell drawing single coverage.
Wesley White carried much of the running game load against Seton, rushing for a career high 87 yards on a career high 16 carries and scored two touchdowns. Teammate Austin Maccormack contributed 48 yards rushing to Columbia’s 168-yard team total.
Brasuell led the Bruins in tackles with eight; Petey Schlegal added seven and Sawyer Muehlbauer six.
Smith said Seton paid extra attention to Greenwood, which enabled Columbia’s other backs to find space against the Cougar defense.
“Toward the end of the game, (Jace) had a couple of really good pitches to Wesley which broke him open,” Smith said. “This was the first game we were able to utilize all facets of the triple option.”
Smith said the Bruins need to continue clicking offensively this week and will have to shore up the defense, as well. Columbia has another chance for its first Trico League win Friday when it visits 2-2 Castle Rock. The Rockets are coming off a 55-0 win, Friday, over Fort Vancouver.
