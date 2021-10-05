The Dalles High Riverhawks football team faced its toughest opponent of the season in a Class 5A Special District 1 game Sept. 30 against the No. 6 ranked Pendleton/Griswold High Buckaroos. The highly regarded Buckaroos showed that they’re worthy of their recognition in the OSAA rankings as they won 70-6 at the Pendleton Round-Up Arena.
Pendleton took a 14-0 first quarter lead and extend the margin to 49-6 at halftime.
The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Lynn Helyer, will focus on regrouping and prepare for their next contest at home at 7 p.m. Friday against Gorge rival and the No. 4 ranked Hood River Valley High Eagles (2-1 SD1, 4-1 overall).
“Pendleton is a really solid team with lots of seniors (15) and we honestly just didn’t show up to play,” said Helyer. “We just didn’t execute very well offensively or defensively. We didn’t help ourselves at all by not performing up to the standards that we’re capable of. So, we’re going to address those issues, but right now we’re kind of like a work in progress.”
Reserve running back Brock Mackey led Pendleton by scoring four touchdowns. Teammate Kyle Liscom added two scores, one on the ground and one on a pass reception. The game was played with a running clock in the second half.
Hood River Valley has won the past five meetings between the two teams — they did not play in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Riverhawks’ last win against Hood River Valley came in 2013, when The Dalles topped the Eagles, 28-20, on the final night of the regular season.
