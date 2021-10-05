To say Trout Lake’s girls soccer team will be tested in the coming weeks is an understatement.
The Mustangs, who improved to 5-1 on the season with a win against the Hood River Valley junior varsity Oct. 1, began 3A/2A/1A District 1 play Monday against Portland’s Riverside High (the result of the match played at Lewis & Clark College came after the printed edition deadline). Later this week, on Thursday, Trout Lake faces top-ranked Oregon Episcopal School in Portland.
“This week we have the No. 17 team, or whatever, and then we play at OES, which is the top-ranked team,” Trout Lake Coach Sean Painter said.
“With every nonleague game we’ve just been prepping for the grueling end to the season,” Painter said. “As you know, this league is pretty much the top teams out of the 30 (3A/2A/1A teams) in Oregon.”
Some would argue the nucleus of the league includes some of the best teams in the state at any level. OES is 3-2 this season, but one loss was to 6A school Grant High; the other was a non-league match against Catlin Gabel (which the Aardvarks had beaten the prior week in a league contest).
For their part, the Mustangs are healthy and rested heading into district matches. “They got a taste of (what’s ahead) when they played Westside,” Painter said of his team’s 3-1 loss Sept. 14 in what was its first match ever played on artificial turf. “I told them the level of play is similar to Westside and then a little bit higher. They’ve experienced it; they kind of have had a feel for it.”
Last week’s win over HRV’s JV squad should help in the preparation, as well. The Mustangs spread the scoring load between Wynsome Painter, who had two goals, and Nancy Painter, Anna Rubesh and Malyssa Padilla, who added one goal apiece. “The scoring was spread out and that’s what I’m hoping will happen this week,” Coach Painter said. “You never know.”
Trout Lake has a rematch against Westside (3-3-1), this time in Trout Lake on Oct. 12, followed by another home match Oct. 15 against second-ranked Catlin Gabel (6-2).
