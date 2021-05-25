The Dalles junior Taylor Morehouse peaked at the right time in the pole vault Saturday, winning a Gorge showdown at the 5A Invitational track and field meet at Wilsonville High School.
Morehouse edged Steven Stanley, his former Riverhawk teammate now at Hood River Valley High, by three inches to win the state title. Morehouse cleared a lifetime best 14-feet while Stanley settled for 13-9. Stanley, whose best is 14-3, tied Brody Justice of North Bend and placed second because he had fewer misses.
While his teammates were competing in Wilsonville, Morehouse spent Friday practicing in The Dalles on new poles that had arrived earlier in the day. Coach Garth Miller said, “We got two new poles in and were trying to get him used to them. Taylor’s goal has been 14-feet plus all season, and he achieve that. He just had a really good day. He got better as the competition went on.”
Morehouse’s 10 team points, along with the 16 from Jaxon Pullen and 10 more from Juan Diego Contreras helped The Dalles boys place sixth place in the team standings. Hood River Valley followed in seventh with 30 points.
The running events were Friday followed by Saturday’s field events. The relay races were contested virtually, based on season-best times. Hood River’s girls 4x400 was awarded third for its season best of 4 minutes, 17.03 seconds, and The Dalles’ 4x100 relay placed fifth with a season best 51.65 seconds.
Pullen was second in the 100 meters in a lifetime best of 11.23 seconds to Churchill’s Jacob Trone, who led the Lancers to the team crown with 92 points. Pullen came back later in the meet to finish second in the 200 and added a seventh-place effort (20-1.25) on Saturday in the long jump.
“This is his first year of track,” Miller said of Pullen. “He’s just gifted with speed and he’s worked really hard for us. He had a great state meet; I’m just really proud for him. He’s just gotten faster and improved all season long.”
Contreras was part of a historic 1500-meter race, where the top three runners eclipsed the all-time 5A mark of 3:51.92, set in 2019 by Ashland’s Evan Holland. The Riverhawk sophomore was in a lead pack with four other runners, including HRV senior Josh Haynes. Eventual winner Tyrone Gorze from Crater and Ashland teammates Cameron Stein and Reed Pryor separated themselves and would finish 1-2-3, in 3:50.88, 3:51.15 and 3:51.42.
(Of note: To say the sophomore Gorze had a busy weekend is an understatement. On Thursday he won the Southern Oregon District meet in the 3000 in 8:30.1. On Friday he won the 1500 in record time at Wilsonville and followed that Saturday with a 1500 win at district in 3:58.67. For some speed work, he also ran a leg on Crater’s 4x400 district-meet relay Saturday evening.)
The Dalles’ Contreras was plenty busy himself last weekend. He finished fourth Friday in the state 5A 1500 at 3:57.51, a five-second PR (and two seconds off the school record); Haynes was fifth in 3:59.78, a six-second PR. The first 14 finishers registered personal bests in the race. HRV’s Elliot Hawley was a non-scoring ninth, but he lowered his best by almost four seconds to 4:03.57 (a sophomore school record).
“Diego became the second-ever guy for The Dalles to go under the 4-minute mark in the 1500,” Riverhawk distance coach Mandi Williams said.
A few hours later, the 3000 was equally competitive, if not as fast. Contreras was fourth in 8:52.46 and he led three others from the Gorge who ran PRs. Jackson Bullock of HRV was 12th in 9:14.64, Leo Lemann of The Dalles was 13th in 9:18.11 and Nick Caracciolo 14th in 9:18.30. Hawley ran 9:09.98 for 10th.
Williams said of the 3000: “(It was the) last race of the day, at 9:20 p.m. … The race was very tactical for the first mile and didn’t set him (Diego) up for his best time, but it did allow freshman Leo Lemann to get an 11-second PR and senior Nick Caracciolo a five-second PR. It could not have been a better time for all of the kids to run the fastest times of their lives.”
Earlier, HRV’s Haynes added another lifetime best in the 800, where he finished fourth in 1:58.48.
“I’ve told Josh many times I just want whatever it takes, whatever we need to do, I just want the season to go well for you,” Hood River Coach Brandon Bertram said. “He’s a kid that has cross trained a good quarter of his high school career to stay in the sport (because of injuries). He believes in his racing style.
“Now he is the first-ever HRV runner to go under four minutes in the 1500. What a great sendoff to run in college next season.”
Not to be outdone, The Dalles quarter-miler, Jesse Larson, lowered his personal best in the one-lap race to 52.74 seconds, which placed him 11th.
Saturday’s field event performances for Gorge boys athletes were highlighted by HRV senior Michael Goodman’s 6-foot, high jump — second to Wilsonville’s Cooper Becklin. Goodman, the newly crowned school recordholder in the javelin, added a fourth place in that event at 179-01.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.