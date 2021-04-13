On the final day of a short, six-week season, the Hood River Valley Eagles girls soccer team had a golden opportunity to win the Class 5A Intermountain Conference championship. The Eagles had momentum as they were unbeaten in their past five games, which included two straight IMC district playoff wins and they had home field advantage in an April 9 IMC title showdown against the Ridgeview Ravens.
The tough Ravens were on a roll of their own, winning four straight and outscoring their opponents by a 16-2 margin. Ridgeview maintained its momentum and captured the championship with a 2-0 win at Henderson Community Stadium.
Despite the loss, Coach Amanda Orand’s Eagles enjoyed remarkable success by taking second place in the district playoffs to culminate a stellar season.
“We came together in such a short time as a team and then seeing how everyone played their hearts out today, I just couldn’t be more proud of this team,” said Orand after the match. “We’ve had conversations about how we don’t measure our success on wins and losses. We measure our growth in how we played the game and how we support one another.”
That growth and support was evident in the district playoffs, where Hood River (1-0-3 IMC, 4-5-3 overall) won its opening contest, 7-0, April 5 at home against Crook County (0-3 IMC, 0-6 overall). The Eagles followed that win with a 1-0 overtime victory April 7 over The Dalles Riverhawks (2-1-1 IMC, 4-4-1 overall) in The Dalles.
Hood River senior forward Vanesa Preciado scored the game-winning goal with an assist from Mira Olson against the Riverhawks with 2:46 left which propelled the Eagles into Friday’s championship match. Preciado led HRV in scoring with seven goals.
The Eagles entered the title match with a high level of confidence. HRV and Ridgeview (2-1-2 IMC, 5-5-2 overall) played to a 0-0 scoreless tie in their last meeting March 18 in Hood River. The Eagles had scoring opportunities, as senior forward Abby McCormack had two shots on goal in the first half. McCormack was one of nine Eagle seniors who were playing the final game of their high school soccer careers.
“I went into the game thinking that it would be fairly even, because we had a tie the first time we played them, so I thought we had a chance to win,” she said. “It was definitely an evenly played match and they (Ridgeview) just got lucky on their second goal. Their first goal was a PK (penalty kick), which was unfortunate, but it happened. I was really proud of my team, especially after we started the season with a pretty big win (1-0 over Franklin March 4)."
The other seniors also playing their last game included Briana Santillan, Karla Barajas, Mira Olson, Vanesa Preciado, Jo Stenn, Magali Amezquita, Erika Wellenstein and Lourdes Chamorro.
“I think we came into the game feeling really confident, because we had more time to practice and work on things that we didn’t do too well when we played them earlier in the season,” said Barajas. “They (Ravens) just had a couple of lucky shots, but it was a tough game and we actually played better than we did in the other game with them.”
Ridgeview scored on an eight-yard penalty kick in the 25th minute following an Eagle foul in the box. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Eagles were still hoping to pull out the victory with a second-half comeback. Preciado had a chance to score on a free kick after a Raven player was whistled for a foul, but the Eagles were unable to convert the opportunity into a goal. Olson also had two shots on goal in the second half.
“We obviously were hoping to win, but when they scored on the penalty kick, we were just really bummed out,” said Olson. “I didn’t feel like they had total control of the game at any point and I felt like we had a chance to win. In the second half, we came out and played as hard as we could, and we tried to score. Earlier this year, it seemed like we probably wouldn’t even be able to play, so I’m just really glad that we had an opportunity to have our season.”
The Ravens extended their lead with a goal in the 55th minute to make it 2-0. Eagle junior goalkeeper Alyssa Martinez (four saves) played solid, making key saves throughout the match to help provide the Eagles with a chance for a possible comeback victory.
“We had such a great group of seniors and they played soccer for four years here and I’m really going to miss them so very much,” said a tearful Orand. “I’m just really proud of how hard they played today. In the four years they’ve been in our program, they’ve brought so much to it. I’m really looking forward to seeing what they’ll do after graduating from Hood River Valley High School.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.