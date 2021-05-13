The Dalles and Hood River Valley, along with the rest of the Intermountain Conference teams, continue to jockey for position in next week’s season-ending championship tournaments for baseball and softball.
HRV’s baseball team has solidified second place in the IMC standings behind top-seeded Pendleton with its 16-0 league win Tuesday against The Dalles. HRV will host a semifinal game Wednesday, May 19.
The Dalles (3-6) can finish as the No. 4 seed with a win in its final league game vs. HRV, or if Ridgeview (2-6) loses one of its two remaining contests against Redmond (4-4). The Riverhawks lost 17-10 to Redmond on Wednesday. As the No. 4, The Dalles will host the No. 5 seed on Monday in the first round of the IMC playoffs.
The IMC playoff format has league No. 3-seeded teams hosting No. 6 teams and No. 4 seeds hosting No. 5s. Those games take place Monday, May 17. Winners advance to play road games on May 19. The 3-6 winner plays at No. 2 seed Hood River and the 4-5 baseball winner will play at top-seeded Pendleton (8-0). May 19 winners advance to the league championship games, May 22, at the site of the higher seeded team.
A number of possible playoff scenarios remain in softball, but HRV (5-4) has clinched a home game in Monday’s first round, as the No. 3 seed. The Eagles will play the No. 6 seed, winless Redmond in the first round. Monday’s winner will play at No. 2 seed Ridgeview on May 19.
The Dalles and Crook County will play on Monday. The winner of that game plays at top-seeded Pendleton, Wednesday, May 19.
