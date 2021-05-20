Hood River Valley’s baseball team earned a spot in Saturday’s Intermountain Conference championship game Saturday in Pendleton with a win in Wednesday’s semifinals.
HRV’s baseball team, which finished second in the IMC standings behind top-seeded Pendleton, defeated visiting Redmond (8-8) 11-0. The Eagles (12-4) will play at Pendleton (14-3) in Saturday’s noon championship game. Hood River takes a seven-game win streak into the contest at Pendleton. The Buckaroos are hosting the title game because they won the IMC regular season. Pendleton won its semifinal game 10-1 over Ridgeview.
Hood River and Pendleton played three games to start this shortened spring season. The Buckaroos won 10-3 at home April 13. The two teams split an April 16 doubleheader at Hood River; Pendleton won the opener 14-9 and HRV took the second game, 11-3.
In the IMC softball playoffs, Hood River lost on the road Wednesday at Ridgeview of Redmond. Top-seeded Pendleton also won, 4-1 over visiting Crook County in the other semifinal game.
Pendleton and Ridgeview play Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the IMC championship.
