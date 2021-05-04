Hood River Valley High School’s baseball team is two games behind league-leading Pendleton and riding a four-game league win streak into this week’s Intermountain Conference tests against Redmond.
The Eagles (4-2 IMC, 5-4 overall) defeated Ridgeview by identical 5-0 scores last week, April 27 at home and May 1 in Redmond. HRV faces Redmond High this week, at home May 4 (too late for press time) and on the road May 8.
Pendleton remained unbeaten in league games with a sweep of The Dalles (see related story in Sports).
Redmond is 2-2 in league and 2-4 overall. The Panthers will have a tough, three-game stretch midweek. After their game at HRV, the Panthers host The Dalles on Wednesday and then HRV again on Saturday.
