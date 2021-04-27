The Eagles (2-2 IMC, 3-3 overall) and Ravens (2-2, 2-4) are tied for third behind Pendleton and The Dalles, who remain unbeaten in league play through Monday. That will change this week, as the league’s top teams play Tuesday and Saturday.
HRV’s offense was on display against Crook County last week in a 9-3 win, April 20, and a 14-2 victory April 24. The Eagles dropped a second game Saturday, a non-league contest against Summit of Bend.
Ridgeview, which swept its series with Crook County, but lost both of its game to The Dalles, is one of the youngest teams in Class 5A. The Ravens have 12 underclassmen on their 16-player varsity roster – including five freshmen.
The Saturday HRV-Ridgeview contest begins at 11 a.m. in Hood River.
