Hood River Valley Golf Coach Erin Mason challenged his boys team with a target score prior to its regular season-ending tourney May 10 and the Eagle players didn’t disappoint.
HRV won over Pendleton and The Dalles in its final tune-up for this week’s Class 5A state tournament in Springfield. The Eagles were a perfect 5-for-5 in Intermountain Conference tourneys this short season and added a second-place finish — by a stroke — at a tourney in Portland.
“I spoke with my guys prior to tee off and said, ‘Let’s put up a number today.’ I told them I wanted to be under 355 four-player team score at home for our last match,” Mason said. “Well, they didn’t let me down, winning the tournament with a 354 total. Although there were strokes to be saved out there (putting was a little rough), I couldn’t be happier with how my guys performed.”
Ren Tappert and Dylan Santee set the pace for the Eagles, both making the turn at 4-over par. Tappert was medalist with a 78 and Santee second with an 82. Owen Clemett and Forest Lawson each came in with 97s.
Up next for the Eagles is the state tourney Wednesday, May 19 at Pine Ridge Golf Course in Springfield.
“It has been a great season; we are peaking as a team at the right time again just like in 2019,” Mason said. “I’m excited to see what we can do at Pine Ridge against the rest of the 5A field.
“It was a little bittersweet (May 10) watching Owen, Dylen, Ren and Ian as this was their last match at home as an Eagle,” Mason said. “With COVID, we weren’t dealt the best hand the last two years, but we have made the best of it and I will miss them next season.
“I would have liked to have seen what we could have done with a normal postseason last year and this year. Hood River should be proud of their golf program as we are relevant again and it’s been a while.”
The program has many parts, including the use of the Indian Creek Golf Course facility.
“I would again like to thank Tyson Jacobs of Indian Creek and his staff, Matt Kyrax,” Mason said. “I also want to thank Denis Thomas and the grounds crew for providing us a beautiful course that is always in excellent shape.”
