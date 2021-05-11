The level of competition increased last week for the Hood River Valley boys golf team and the Eagles responded with their lowest 18-hole, par-72 round of the season.
HRV was a last-minute entry into a Northwest Oregon Conference tourney after its regular season, Intermountain Conference tourney in Pendleton was cancelled. The Eagles played solid golf at Glendoveer Golf Course in East Portland against St. Helens, Scappoose, La Salle and Wilsonville, finishing second by five strokes to La Salle, 336-341. St. Helens finished third with a 348, Scappoose was fourth at 366, and Wilsonville shot 378 for fifth.
“I knew La Salle had a pretty good team,” HRV Coach Erin Mason said. “I had heard their No. 1 and No. 2 golfers were single-digit handicap players potentially.
“It was a shootout in the end and a close one. None of my players had ever played the course. So, in the end, I couldn’t be happier with how my guys played.”
Ren Tappert led the HRV boys with a 75 and placed second overall. Dylan Santee was seventh with an 83. La Salle’s Will Koch was medalist with a 73.
“We went to a course no one had played ever and competed with the top school in that conference,” Mason said. “Hats off to La Salle, they have a great team and coaching staff. I would love to be able to get them on our course for a rematch.”
Hood River Valley played its final home tournament Monday at Indian Creek vs. The Dalles and Pendleton (results were unavailable for the print edition).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.